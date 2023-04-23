One hundred per cent growth in number of airports in India since 2014

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): India's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in the past nine years under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the number of operational airports in the country has doubled from 74 in 2014 to 148 in 2023.

The government argues this growth can be attributed to the government's consistent efforts to improve overall airports and aviation infrastructure.

One such initiative is the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), under which 469 routes connecting 74 airports have been made operational, providing affordable air travel options for millions of Indians.

The UDAN scheme has recently completed five years.

The scheme was initiated in October 2016 with the objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizen, with an enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and tier III cities.

The government has approved the 'Revival of unserved and under-served airports' scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served airports, helipads and water aerodromes by 2024. It is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted occasionally to cover more destinations or stations and routes.

Additionally, the increase in airports has been accompanied by continuous efforts towards sustainability, according to the government.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has developed a roadmap to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy for all its remaining operational airports by 2024, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices.

The government said the industry is expected to continue to grow and adopt sustainable practices, promoting a cleaner, more efficient, and prosperous aviation industry in India. (ANI)