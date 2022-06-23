One in Two Women Cite Yoga to be their Panacea to Beat the Blues - A Survey by Enamor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): A survey by Enamor, the premium lingerie and athleisure wear brand of Modenik Lifestyle, finds that one in every two women cite doing Yoga as their panacea for beating the blues.

A majority of the women surveyed confirm that the benefits received from doing Yoga of improved strength, flexibility, better mood and more energy, go well beyond the mat, that makes it such a popular choice of exercise with them.

Enamor's survey seeks to deeply understand its customers and to deliver on their evolving needs. Enamor recently launched its soulful Spring Summer 2022 Athleisure collection, which is designed around the theme of Dhyana and Surya, and evokes a sense of wellness. The entire collection has been made using fabrics that are breathable, 4-way stretch, quick dry, sweat wicking with anti-odour properties to make women feel secure and comfortable.

A majority of women who participated in the survey - 87 per cent say that exercising is a part of their routine. Of these, nearly 66 per cent of women exercise more than 3 times a week and 72 per cent women prefer to do Yoga.

Home based DIY (Do It Yourself) yoga workouts are on the rise. With instructional video resources for Yoga easily available across online platforms, it can be practiced anywhere and anytime. 45 per cent of women prefer DIY yoga which gives them the flexibility to incorporate it into their routine at their own convenience. Compared to this 17 per cent women say that they attend in person sessions while 14 per cent have enrolled in an online class with a Yoga professional.

The phrase, 'Dress for success' clearly applies to the world of fitness. 79 per cent of all women surveyed say that the right outfit for Yoga enhances their performance and improves their experience with the activity. There's science to back this up. One study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology suggests that clothing influences behavior and attitudes because it carries a symbolic meaning. So, what you wear subconsciously changes how you act.

"As a brand, we keep up with the lifestyle and fashion trends, understanding the evolving needs of the modern Indian woman. An active lifestyle is clearly one that women wish to follow, and this comes out in our survey too. There is a growing desire to invest in new age products with sustainable, durable, and high-quality materials that are both functional and stylish. Our new athleisure collection is a response to this. With innovative designs, it delivers on both comfort and style that allows women to easily transition for an active lifestyle, both on and off the mat," said Sandra Daniels, Vice President Marketing at Enamor.



Enamor undertook this survey online with women, a majority of whom 77 per cent are in the 25 - 45 years age bracket.

Created in 2001 as a joint venture with Barbara of Paris - a 70-year-old French heritage lingerie brand, Enamor was the first to bring premium fashion lingerie to the Indian consumer. It enjoys leadership status across leading National Chain stores and top Multi-brand outlets.

It has a national footprint of 5000+ Retail stores and 45 Exclusive Brand outlets. It offers a premium portfolio that ranges from bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear and Athleisure to a discerning emerging modern Indian woman.

Enamor, a brand owned by Modenik Lifestyle, is loved by customers for its design and quality. The only innerwear brand to have won the Superbrands award for brand excellence three times in a row, a powerful endorsement by its customers.

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is the post-merger entity of Advent International's (a global private equity firm) portfolio companies Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of brand Enamor.

The company is headquartered out of Bengaluru. Modenik has a strong portfolio of 5 -brands, including Dixcy Scott Originals, Dixcy Scott Maximus, Josh by Dixcy Scott, Slimz and Enamor.

