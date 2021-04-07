One-of-its-kind webinar hosted by Krisumi Corporation witnesses record registration of over 5000 delegates

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): A one-of-its-kind webinar organized by the Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese joint venture in real estate, set a new record with an overwhelming response with over 5000 registrations from the real estate ecosystem.

It focused on the 'New Age' experiences of homebuyers in Indian real estate with an objective to bring all stakeholders on a single platform.

The webinar also featured a 360-degree immersive film on the actual sample apartment of their flagship project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences. It has been conceived and created by the acclaimed image-makers Hardev Singh and Harmeet Singh of legendary Hardev Singh Photography.

The film also depicted Krisumi's core philosophy of amalgamating Japanese design, architecture and landscaping, and Indian aesthetics to create a unique design identity.

In his keynote address, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group, said, "We are delighted to partner with Sumitomo Corporation, a reputed Japanese conglomerate with a common vision to redefine the standards in Indian real estate. Sumitomo Corporation is a global giant embodying quality and diligence as its core philosophy. We are confident that our product -one of the finest in the market, will speak for itself."

Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Sumitomo Corporation, highlighted the successful track record of Sumitomo Corporation in delivering over 300 projects to date and expressed confidence in the project living up to the consumers' expectations.

"Sumitomo Corporation is a reputed name and has successfully delivered over 300 projects over the world. The Indian consumer today has global exposure. Sumitomo Corporation leverages best-in-class expertise to deliver the best quality product. We have collaborated with Nikken Sekkei, one of the largest design firms in Japan. I am confident that this kind of design and construction techniques will make it a world-class product in India," Takahiro Yamazaki said.

Akash Khurana, the CEO, Krisumi Corporation, stated that Krisumi Corporation has been founded with an aim to bridge the trust deficit and offer residential projects that can be customized according to modern-day consumers' tastes and preferences.

"We are extremely excited to showcase the immersive 360-degree platform for our flagship project Krisumi Waterfall Residences. Today, Indian real estate faces two major challenges- lack of credibility and residential offerings that do not align with consumer preferences and budget," he said.

"Simultaneously Krisumi Waterfall Residences has been conceptualized to provide an aesthetic sense and environment that people crave for. Luxury has been traditionally associated with the size or ticket price of apartments in India. Krisumi is redefining this paradigm by providing a best-in-class living environment in a ticket size more palatable to everyone. At Krisumi, our core belief is quality, attention to detail and product enhancement to ensure that the requirements of each patron are met."

The project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, amalgamates the Japanese design concepts to cater to modern and discerning Indian customers. The master plan and architectural design have been developed by renowned and world's second-largest Japanese design firm, 'Nikken Sekkei' of 'The Tokyo Sky Tree' fame.



Sharing insights into the project design and architecture of the project, Masakazu Kimura, Head of Global Design Department & Principal Architect, Nikken Sekkei, said, "Nikken Sekkei is the leading architectural and master planning company consistently ranked top 3 in the world. Our journey with this project started in 2015 with a master plan. In Japan, we believe that any project needs whole-to-whole and part-to-whole integration in a consistent manner. While conceptualizing architecture, landscape and interiors of Waterfall Residences, we have blended emotions, sentiments and community living in Indian culture and integrated with Japanese simplicity and design. We have tried to combine traditional Japanese design concepts such as zen, etc., to create a unified design language with a unique design identity with a modern feel. A lot of attention is made to detailing through decades of experience. To summarize, Krisumi Waterfall Residences is a piece of modern-day Japan in alignment with Indian requirements at the moment."

Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation, said, "The COVID-19 era has reaffirmed the significance of spacious residential offerings amidst verdant greenery along with a sprawling club equipped with premium facilities for residents and their guests. It has also pivoted the focus towards credible developers offering sustainable design as a key-value proposition in their residential properties. Keeping pace with rapid digitization, this film conceptualized by legendary Hardev Singh and Harmeet Singh aims to showcase our flagship project and offer a curated experience to our patrons, without the need of having to visit the sales lounge amid COVID-19."

The webinar concluded on a high note with enlightening insights from speakers and enthusiastic response from participants.

An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living.

Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design and build homes that are characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship, in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form and highly practical in function.

Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

Krishna Group is one of the largest auto component manufacturers in India, with Krishna Maruti Limited as its flagship company. It has diversified interests in automotive components, travel, media, entertainment seating and real estate. Over the last 30 years, Krishna group has forged over 21 international Joint ventures and alliances.

Driven by a philosophy of collaboration with several successful Joint Ventures with Global Leaders in each of their fields, Krishna Group today services marquee clients across the world and is recognized for its customer orientation, quality products and strict adherence to commitments.

Sumitomo Corporation ("SC") is a member company of the Sumitomo Group which has a 400-year-old history and is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 107 locations in 65 countries/regions and 22 locations in Japan.

The entire SC Group consists of more than 800 companies and more than 70,000 personnel. SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilising worldwide networks, provides related customers with various financing, serves as an organiser and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential.

SC has successfully delivered over 300 world-class real estate projects across Japan, the USA, China and Indonesia and SC's core business areas also include Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Environment and Infrastructure, Media, Network, Lifestyle Related Goods and Services, Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemical and Electronics.

