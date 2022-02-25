"One Switch" launches smart home automation franchising options

Andhra Pradesh [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Andhra Pradesh based smart home automation company, One Switch, has announced the launch of franchising options for the expansion of their smart home automation services. To empower buyers across India with the highest quality smart home products and services.

Ever since the invention of smart home automation services, the way people control their household appliances has changed for the good. Home automation has not only made the lives of people comfortable but also a lot more luxurious. The eco-friendly solutions like automatic water tank sensors and motion sensors, offered by smart home automation companies such as One Switch, have also helped cut down on electricity bills and improve the overall home environment.

Touted as one of India's best and most affordable smart home automation company, One Switch has witnessed tremendous growth and success since its inception. The home automation company prides itself on a strong brand image and also an excellent customer service track record. But that is not all!

One Switch is one of the most influential smart home automation companies in India in terms of cost and quality. They have made the decision to launch franchisee options following thorough and in-depth observation of the smart home automation market.

The company produces smart home automation gadgets and software essential for converting a regular home into a smart home in a convenient way. By offering some pioneer smart gadgets or products such as Wifi smart switches, smart curtain kits, smart door locks, RGB lighting, smart vacuum cleaner, curtain controllers, IR blasters, fire sensors, smoke sensors, and more.

One Switch has years of experience in converting an ordinary home into a smart home without the need for any additional re-wiring. Their smart home automation gadgets can be installed in less than 10 minutes. Once installed, the buyer can start controlling or monitoring their home from anywhere across the globe.



One Switch home automation solutions address safety, security, comfort, convenience, energy efficiency, and entertainment to enhance the living experience of residents in apartments and villas. They offer solutions for energy efficiency that enable zero energy waste.

The company's new franchise opportunity aims to increase the number of One Switch smart home automation service providers outlets in India. With plans to set foot in more and more cities across India in the coming months. The franchisees will also receive 24/7 dedicated support, branding guidance, franchise guidance programs from time to time, better deal offers, and more. However, they will need to register with GST.

This lucrative smart automation company's franchise opportunity would make the perfect match for energetic and futuristic entrepreneurs, By offering the same quality products and services that the One Switch brand is well-known for.

One Switch's complete home automation service packages are available in standard, grand, and elite options that starts from as less as just 29,999/-. These packages can be selected by the buyers depending on their house BHK and smart automation requirements. Through these packages, the company aims to make every regular home a smart home by the end of 2023.

Learn more about them at: http://www.oneswitch.in

Follow them at: https://www.instagram.com/oneswitchindia/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

