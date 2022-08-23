OnePlus 10T 5G review: Sleek, stylish and feature-packed smartphone in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Buy the latest OnePlus 10T 5G using your EMI Network Card on the Bajaj Mall and bring home one of India's most incredible smartphones. With unique features and a reasonable price, the OnePlus 10T 5G has fast become the most sought-after mobile in its price segment. So, hurry up, and place your orders now to get the best OnePlus 10T 5G price.

OnePlus mobile phones continue to dominate the global smartphone market. One of the most popular phones from the brand currently is the stylish OnePlus 10T 5G, a device that offers exceptional performance to discerning users. Stylish looks and power-packed specifications apart, the OnePlus 10T 5G flaunts 150W fast charging support, allowing you to charge its 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 19 minutes.

The base variant of the phone ships with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which are enough for the most demanding consumers. Whether you are an avid gamer or a multimedia enthusiast, the Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Octa-Core processor delivers a lightning-fast and lag-free performance.

This smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 to ensure a smooth user experience. It also flaunts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that is a pleasure to behold and delivers rich, vivid colours and deep blacks. Available in two colour options-Moonstone Black and Jade Green-OnePlus 10T 5G is sure to attract second glances wherever you take it.

OnePlus phones are renowned for their camera setups, and the OnePlus 10T 5G does not disappoint on this count. The handset is fitted with a triple rear camera setup (50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro) and a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras can capture decent and social media-worthy photos and videos under all lighting conditions.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the answer if you want a premium 5G-ready device to take the digital world head-on. Moreover, you can purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G on No Cost EMI on the Bajaj Mall and pay for the device in manageable monthly instalments.



Benefits of purchasing the OnePlus 10T 5G on EMI on the Bajaj Mall

This August, shoppers can bring home the latest OnePlus mobile phones on the lowest EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Enjoy other shopping benefits on the Bajaj Mall like free home delivery, flexible repayment tenure, No Cost EMI facility and zero down payment on select products.



Here is how to shop for the OnePlus 10T 5G on EMIs on the Bajaj Mall

- Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number.

- Choose the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout.

- Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address.

- Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase.

- A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands provide a guided buying experience.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

