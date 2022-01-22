OnetapHELLO is set to revolutionise networking with its NFC tags & digital business cards in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI/PNN): After the huge success in North America, OnetapHELLO recently launched their innovative tech product in the Indian market to change the way people connect, share information and network.

This startup lets people share their information like contact details, social media profiles, business profiles, websites, option to make payments and much more, all with just a tap of a phone or scan of a QR code. They have introduced multiple NFC based physical products like digital business cards and trendy tags that allow short-distance wireless data transmission between two devices, or between one device and an unpowered tag, all by just one tap on the devices.

Jayesh Narani, Entrepreneur and Data Governance expert is the Founder and CEO of OnetapHELLO. His vision is to make sustainable networking tools that have a lower environmental impact. His belief that printed cards are mostly tossed away when not needed, leading only to paper wastage requiring unnecessary cutting of trees, has been the driving force in his mission to facilitate easy networking by eliminating the use and exchange of traditional paper business cards. Germinating from his thoughts and beliefs is a digital innovation that uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology that allows your smartphone to establish wireless contact with another NFC-enabled OnetapHELLO device, covering distances of 4 cm or less. The app is compatible with all iOS and Android devices that come with NFC features and provides 100% encryption to ensure the privacy of the user's data. The tags and digital cards can be purchased from their website and major e-commerce sites and stores.



Available in four different languages - English, Hindi, Spanish, and French, 'OnetapHELLO' strives to eradicate the struggles of remembering or saving hundreds of different contact information and sharing contact details when in a hurry. Developed especially to network on the go, it is the easiest and niftiest cool new way of sharing and accessing contacts, thereby making the process of sharing information seamlessly. The tags and digital cards not only build and reflect your digital image but also add personality to your devices, helping you make a style statement.

This technological marvel is marked to become more convenient in the coming future, with a wide range of smartphone users adopting this quirky yet effective method of staying connected, redefining and revolutionising social networking in this ever-evolving digital world.

For more details, visit: https://www.onetaphello.com/

