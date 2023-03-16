OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO in final launch to complete first gen LEO constellation

London [UK], March 16 (ANI): OneWeb, the low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti Enterprises, plans to launch of 36 satellites with ISRO on March 26.

This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, will be OneWeb's 18th launch to date and its third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

According to the statement, this launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb's history so far, with the launch adding an additional 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet, the first-ever completed global LEO constellation, according to the statement.

By completing the constellation, London-based OneWeb is taking a pivotal step forward in delivering global coverage, it added.



OneWeb's high-speed and low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO connectivity.

This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country, according to the statement.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions active today in key geographies across the globe and is bringing new areas online by partnering with leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more, it added.

The company is headquartered in London, and has offices in Virginia, US and a satellite manufacturing facility in Florida - Airbus OneWeb Satellites - that is a joint venture with Airbus Defence and Space. (ANI)

