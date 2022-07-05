Onix Group opens booking for its latest e-bike ESO-10

New Delhi [India] July 5 (ANI/SRV): Onix announces the launch of its new EV bike with bookings now open. Onix, a renowned firm in India's Electric and Renewable Energy sectors, has introduced their new and remarkable - Electric Bike dubbed ESO- 10. The Fast-moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) firm was founded in Rajkot, Gujarat, in 2008, and has 12+ years of significant industry expertise; as well as a strong local and worldwide presence in the primary power distribution equipment manufacturing market.

Everything about the ESO-10 electric scooter is appealing, including its appearance, design, features, battery range, and pricing. The ESO- 10 e-bikes will be offered in two of India's most popular colours black and white. In terms of functionality, it offers an intelligent dashboard. In addition, there is a disc braking system and a dual-suspension damping system. When there is a pothole or bump in the road, two suspension damping manages the load better than single suspension damping.



In terms of range, the e-scooter has an effective range of 80 kilometres on a full charge. When it comes to pick up, it has a 1000w rated motor to power the e-scooter to top speeds of 50 km/hr. Further, the electrical control mechanism of the entire vehicle rapidly releases power, which considerably aids in scooter pickup. The e-scooter also boasts considerable power and excellent climbing ability; thereby allowing it to traverse terrains with a 15-degree rise easily.

The most essential feature of this scooter is that it has not one, not two, but three LED lights that will brighten the road. It also has a fog light, allowing riders to see their way through the fog easily. The ESO-10 features a very sophisticated and automated controller that can alter the motor operating speed based on the driving conditions. The ESO-10 is extremely lightweight, allowing anyone of any age to ride it effortlessly.





Other interesting features include USB ports allowing customers to charge their electronic devices on the go. Another unique feature of this scooter is that it has the ability to reverse like a car to minimise the physical effort of the rider. With an emphasis on the security of the e-scooter and rider, the vehicle comes equipped with a smart chip to alert the owner of any contact with the bike, when stationary.

[Divyesh Patel, CEO], "We want everyone, especially the common man, to feel the thrill of riding a quality bike. I've always wanted to establish an eco-friendly enterprise, and this addresses one of the keys but unaddressed challenges of expanding in India. We want to establish a balance between the fast-paced, competitive lives of young Indians and being environmentally responsible."

Apart from the innovative e-scooter, Onix Group also provides energy solutions for solar power plants and wind power plants. The company also constructs pipelines, railways, roads, buildings, and canals. Furthermore, the firm offers a wide range of products including solar modules, electric bikes, EV charges, LED lights, ceiling fans, electric panels, home appliances, air conditioners, electric water heaters, and transformers.

The company has also built a strong presence in international markets such as Guinea, the USA, Singapore, Nigeria, and Uganda. As a testament to their quality, Onix Group received ISO 9001 certification in 2015. The company has 400+ highly qualified employees and has completed 600+ projects successfully catering to a plethora of sectors.

The company's goal is to inspire the world with breakthrough technology, products, and designs that improve people's lives. Every day, Onix Group strives to be the customers' first choice. Furthermore, the company's mission is to bring new and interesting technologies and products to the market on a regular basis, commit to on-time delivery, provide long-term technical assistance, and provide a diverse variety of products to enhance their everyday use of consumer electrical goods.

To know more visit: https://onixgroup.in/download/onix-electric-bike-eso-10.pdf

