Online annual discourses on the Yoga of Action Chapter 3 of Bhagavad Gita - January 6-9 2022

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year Vedanta Institute Kolkata, a public charitable trust, invites Sunandaji, daughter-disciple of internationally eminent philosopher Swami Parthasarathy, to conduct Gita discourses. From January 6-9, 2022, Sunandaji will be live online on zoom portal, 6:30 pm IST, conducting discourses in English on Chapter 3 of the Bhagavad Gita.

The third chapter entitled The Yoga of Action explains the necessity of action and provides the blueprint for an ideal action. An ideal action generates energy while avoiding dissipation of energy in unproductive channels. Wherein the mind remains peaceful while the body is engaged in dynamic action. Furthermore, Chapter 3 provides the knowledge required to act perfectly according to one's own nature. It enables one to conduct one's life efficiently and enthusiastically. Gain the ability to conquer day to day challenges with clearer thinking.

Great epics are a repository of values and culture. They highlight man's inner turmoil and his ultimate triumph. The Bhagavad Gita, a primary text on Vedanta, contains the philosophical kernel of the epic Mahabharata. It expounds the fundamental values of life. It synthesizes a human being's thinking, feeling and actions to live a complete and purposeful life. Above all, the Gita ushers one to the ultimate state of enlightenment.



The Bhagavad Gita teaches the technique of living to be learnt and practiced. It is a handbook for combining peace & prosperity. Chapter 3 is a complete manual of action. It introduces the idea of selfless action dedicated to a high and noble ideal, symbolized by Yajna or fire worship. Action is the insignia of life. The beauty and grandeur of human action lies in keeping the body ever active while the mind rests in peace. Chapter 3 prescribes the blue print of right action.

The Bhagavad Gita speaks of the human mind in conflict with itself. The knowledge of the Gita lifts one to a higher state of consciousness and provides the inner strength required to face the challenges of the world.

Join us from January 6-9 2022, 6:30 pm IST. All are welcome to attend.

Register at: www.vedanta-kolkata.org | For more details: +91 97487 81811

