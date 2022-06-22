Online Docs, a new venture by Dr Yashwant Chaudhari providing mental health assistance to India from June 2022

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV): Online Docs might not be a name known to many readers, but its potential to revolutionise the Indian Healthcare sector is exorbitant.

It's a new venture, ready to provide its services in the domain of mental health issues which is an urgent matter of concern in this country.

The vision behind it is inspired by Dr Chaudhari's years of practice and his altruism for his motherland. It is a first-of-its-kind online project which will act as a one-stop platform for providing an array of mental health solutions to any patient with mental illness in India. The platform will be a 24*7 healthcare provider and starts its services in June 2022. This facility can be availed from all over India, through any new-age digital device.

India is home to 1.38 Billion people and has the world's largest youth population. According to one WHO report, India is also the world's most depressed country. Even though it is a financial superpower, half its workforce suffers from depression! And, how will a startup like Online Docs help overcome the depreciating average mental health in India? To answer these questions, we talked with Dr Yashwant Chaudhri, who is also the Managing Director of California Medical Behavioral Health, about this new venture of his.

As a Doctor who is already a known physician in Scripps Mercy Hospital and Alvarado Parkway Institute while alternately running multiple psychiatric clinics, Dr Chaudhari's take on depreciating average mental health in India is insightful and intellectually thought-provoking. His statement, "Intelligence may be the necessity for success in life; but in the race of being successful, we have forgotten to be humans", is something to ponder.



Dr Chaudhari is an MBBS, MD (Psychiatry) and has been practising psychiatry for over 40 years in the US and has encountered uncountable patients whose sanity has been a victim of their very own intelligence. When these individuals face even the most minor setback, their subconscious response toward the stimulus is erratic, dysphoric and often catastrophic for their mental wellbeing. Such patients always had a common issue of pushing their boundaries beyond the limits to thrive and succeed in life while unknowingly gaslighting their mental health.

Dr Chaudhari remembers his days at Kellogg School of Management (Illinois), from where he pursued his MBA and exclaimed how he, his friends and his other classmates at the college used to be relaxed about their studies and careers. Unlike today, even the students at the primary level of education are being made to work like machines and act like supercomputers.

He also mentions that he might have achieved modest virtue in the US, for which he will always be obliged, but he had always wanted to pay his due debt to the country he was born and brought up in. Dr Chaudhari remembers that while he was completing his Master's degree from the prestigious TUFT School of Medicine in Boston, he always had a dream of opening a mental wellbeing institute in India so that he could provide the highest quality of psychiatric help to the people who have been fighting their battles in silence.

Therefore after years of hard work and multiple international collaborations, he has invested in this public wellbeing project called Online Docs, which is a new-age and technology-based method of providing mental health assistance. It is a telepsychiatry service that guarantees a double layer of professional screening by the best psychologists and psychiatrists from India and the US for mental health patients in India.

He hopes that Online Docs will not just be equipment for mental peace but also a comfort zone that will help eradicate the social stigma around mental health in a developing country like India. His vision is to improve the ranking of India on the current World Happiness Index (which currently stands at 136th) and make it one of the happiest countries to live in.

