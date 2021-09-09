Online upskilling platform Scaler Academy launches "Forever" - a lifelong career accelerator program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Scaler, a leading professional upskilling platform, has today announced the launch of "Forever", a unique subscription-based upskilling program for tech professionals. The Forever program has been designed on continuous learning and mentoring principles, essential to remaining relevant to the industry and lifelong career growth.

A successful career progression requires much more than job-related skills. Mentorship and networking have emerged as top strategies for career development and have become critical for people making career changes or transitions. According to the latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey, 9 in 10 workers who have a career mentor say they are happy in their jobs and agree that mentorship has an outsize impact on one's career.

Consequently, The Forever program provides:

* Mentoring, guidance and support sessions with leading tech professionals allowing members/learners to make better career decisions

* Career and skill development cohorts that encourage in-depth and high-quality learning of topics and upcoming technologies

* Networking opportunities like group classes + access to an exclusive community of motivated technology professionals



* Access to all Scaler masterclasses, hackathons and coding/programming competitions to fine-tune and build technical skills

* Engagement with industry peers and leaders via regular events such as AMAs and fireside chats

Announcing the program's launch, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said, "We at Scaler have been continuously focusing on creating opportunities for our learners' community which will help them in career growth and professional success. Forever is one such initiative which aims to make learning a lifelong affair rather than a one-time event. With technology changing dynamically and many skills becoming redundant, tech professionals must upskill themselves regularly to stay relevant in the industry and progress in their careers. Further, it's not just the skillset alone but also mentoring and networking that equally matters in advancing one's career as one climbs up the ladder. Considering all this, we have designed a rigorous community-focused learning program that seamlessly integrates with learner's daily life and provides opportunities to learn, connect, collaborate, and network with industry peers and leaders. The program structure of Forever is based on Scaler's underlying concepts - collaborative learning and mentorship, and is an outcome from interaction with 30 technology leaders and 50 renowned senior engineers."

Arnav Gupta, Product and Strategy Lead, Scaler, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of first-of-its-kind subscription-based upskilling program Scaler Forever. The Forever program is an amalgamation of industry-focused learnings, community, and mentoring designed exclusively for working tech professionals who want to continue advancing in their careers. From short-term courses to hackathons, masterclasses to workshops, mentoring sessions to networking opportunities, all the elements required to progress in one's career are bundled under this program and comes as a single subscription. With our unique initiatives like this to enable limitless learning and collective career growth, Scaler is all set to become a metaverse for technology learning."

As a testament to the growing demand for upskilling courses and the popularity of Scaler among the tech community, the user base has grown 5X from the previous financial year and 4X from the last quarter. Scaler has 8,000 active learners on its platform, while the parent company InterviewBit has over 2 million registered users. Scaler & InterviewBit are confident of closing this fiscal year with $40 million ARR (Accounting Rate of Return).

Scaler has recently introduced an outcome-focused Data Science & Machine Learning program to offer courses beyond core software engineering and strengthen its offerings. Further, the start-up also acquired the online learning platform Coding Elements and made vital leadership appointments to accelerate business growth. Given the enormous opportunity in the professional upskilling space, Scaler plans to foray into international markets by early 2022.

