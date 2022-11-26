ONPASSIVE globally launches its first set of disruptive solutions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): ONPASSIVE, the global provider of disruptive intelligence and business automation solutions headquartered in Dubai-United Arab Emirates where Hyderabad, India is the Technology Hub, empowering humanity through the launch of their unique internet solutions which are "O-Mail", "O-Net" and "O-Connect" solutions dedicated to facilitating Emailing, Social Networking, and Video Conferencing respectively.

O-Net & O-Mail solutions will be offered free of cost to everyone on earth for efficient and seamless communications. The launch will substantially shift the existing monotonous internet services and bring the disruptive technology to elevate and enhance the connectivity for the end users' journey across the globe via AI (Artificial Intelligence) with heart.

Ash Mufareh - Founder & CEO, ONPASSIVE said, "ONPASSIVE's broader vision brings you a sustainable eco-system that supports and uplifts humanity. Being an AI with heart (Artificial Intelligence) driven company. We aim to facilitate the users with seamless SaaS solutions across the globe. We are here to reshape the digital space with new, advanced, and user-friendly technology."

With amazing features like video emails, voice emails, folders privacy lock, email personalised themes & attractive background music recommendations, text to voice, unsolicited email notifications, possibility to allow or deny unsolicited email detection and notification. O-Mail is here to start where others have stopped. This being the first release of the solution there is much more to come.

O-Net is another fascinating solution offered by ONPASSIVE that is here to change the rigid networking environment with its one-of-a-kind attractive feature such as scheduling personal posts and creating blogs. Which is free to use limitlessly.

O-Connect, is going to be a game changer in the video conferencing platform because of its dashboard that exceeds the users' expectations. The O-Connect solution is here to provide you with a brand-new experience on top of the common current video conferencing experience that the market is offering. Some of its never-before-seen features are speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, text-to-text, audio noise cancellation, smart reply, digital avatars, and many more options and features.

Dr Soha Emam - Chief Communications Officer, ONPASSIVE stated, "The game has just begun! Yes, you heard it loud and clear! The game has just begun to transcript the revolutionary evolution of the digital world by ONPASSIVE through its disruptive solutions. ONPASSIVE is the future of internet and is now here to change people's lives and businesses. This is the place where you get the right space of disruptive digital solutions which drives people to fulfil their aspirations."



Venkata Killi - Director, ONPASSIVE added, "Quoting our CEO, Ash Mufareh "ONPASSIVE is the future of internet", we have launched three products O-Mail, O-Net and O- Connect which are ground-breaking solutions when compared to the traditional social media platform. The key features of our solutions will fill in the market gaps based on technical research that has been conducted by our R&D and Technical Department."

The launch of these disruptive internet solutions complements the ONPASSIVE's slogan "The future of internet" which was witnessed by more than 1 million people around the world.

ONPASSIVE is an AI disruptive Technology Company that builds fully autonomous digital SaaS solutions using the latest AI software technologies with heat for our global user base and accelerate innovation and transform businesses from strategy to designing to implementation, and management. ONPASSIVE with its slogan "The Future of Internet" brings a competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business and technology challenges. Its wide range of AI products and solutions aims to transform global enterprises digitally.

