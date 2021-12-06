Onsurity partners with Visa to provide subscription-based health program for employees of SME's

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Onsurity, India's first tech-enabled employee healthcare platform for emerging businesses, and Visa, the world's leader in digital payments have come together to provide a subscription-based healthcare program for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their families.

SMEs today face a very critical issue in attracting & retaining talent and managing their optimum productivity. One of the key reasons for this is lack of access to affordable healthcare products, which the partnership aims to address.

SMEs using Visa cards can now provide a complete bouquet of healthcare & lifecare products from Onsurity to their employees (including contractual staff). Some of the key offering highlights are:

Personal accident insurance cover up to INR 3 lakh and group health coverage up to INR 1 lakh (includes COVID).

Discount on medicines up to 20%, health check-ups up to 65%.



Access to top health experts, tele consultation facilities and access to e-pharmacy at discounted rates.

The healthcare plan also has a built-in upgrade features for the employees to include parents, in-laws, siblings, spouses & kids.

This partnership makes these products even more accessible to SMEs. Onsurity can now provide SMEs the option of extending the above benefits to their employees and getting 25% off for the first three months' billing and 10% discount on annual billing on their Visa cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Kulin Shah, Co-founder and COO at Onsurity said, "We are elated to work with Visa as it further strengthens our vision to provide comprehensive affordable healthcare benefits to SMEs, the vision that we had embarked on. With Visa onboard as a partner and their footprint across the globe, we know that we are one step closer to achieving India's vision of Universal Health Coverage."

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Daswani, Head - Business Solutions, India and South Asia, Visa said, "Since the pandemic, it has been our focus at Visa to empower 50 million small businesses worldwide. The sector needs bespoke solutions that cater to their unique needs. We are happy to partner with Onsurity to provide SME employees and their families easier access to tailored healthcare plans through their Visa Business cards."

