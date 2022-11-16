O.P. Jindal Global University announces admissions 2023 open

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI/OP Jindal University): O.P. Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to Be University) and No. 1 Private University in India (QS World University Rankings 2023) announces the opening of admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The University is now inviting applications (https://jgu.edu.in/admissions/) for admission for all programmes across its 12 schools offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Law, Business & Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Journalism, Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Environment & Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages & Literature and Public Health & Human Development.

Our vision at O.P. Jindal Global University (Institution of Eminence Deemed to Be University) is to aspire to be a role model for institutional excellence in higher education among leading institutions in the world as a multidisciplinary, research driven university fostering excellence in teaching, research, community service, and capacity building and nurturing socially responsible leaders through an eclectic and sustainable approach serving the local and regional communities. Through its work, the University seeks to build bridges across nations, working with national, international, and governmental organizations, and NGOs, and business organizations.

"Since its inception, JGU has laid strong emphasis on creating a world-class university that provides global education with interdisciplinarity in all its schools, research institutes and programmes. I am particularly delighted to invite students for Admissions 2023 at JGU to be the thought leaders, pioneers of socially responsible innovations, and entrepreneurs of the 21st century", said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University.

Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) said, "At JGU, world-class does not merely signify that we have a global faculty, global curriculum, and excellent infrastructure, etc. For us, being world-class means that we remain connected to our roots while we allow our eyes, mind, and heart to be open to all that the world has to offer. It means imbuing our students with lifelong learning skills for taking on the world as it is. A world that requires people to think quickly, critically, and creatively. A holistic and interdisciplinary education is the need of the hour and at JGU, we encourage students to dream big and find ways to make those dreams a reality. The JGU Admissions and Outreach Office and I welcome you to meet our students and staff, and to experience the vibrant campus life."



Admissions:

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) conducts different screening tests to know the caliber of the candidates and to check whether an applicant will be a good fit in a programme. Along with some university level entrance exams we also accept at par scores of some standardized tests like SAT (1100 Score), ACT (Score of 27), and CUET. For more information, click on https://jgu.edu.in/entrance-examinations/.

Scholarship and Education loan support

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) through its financial aid system aims to support the dream of its students. A JGU Scholarship is not just financial assistance but a way to set a path for our students that is filled with success and achievements. For more information, click on https://jgu.edu.in/scholarship-and-education-loan-support/.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary, and research-oriented university founded in 2009. JGU was established as a philanthropic initiative of its Founding Chancellor, Mr. Naveen Jindal in memory of his father, Mr. O.P. Jindal. JGU maintains a 1:9 faculty-student ratio and appoints faculty members from India and different parts of the world with outstanding academic qualifications and experience. With over 9,000 students and 1000+ full-time faculty members, studying and living on a fully residential campus, in 2020, JGU was awarded the prestigious `Institution of Eminence' status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

