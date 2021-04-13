O.P. Jindal Global University launches India's First University Administrative Service (UAS)

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI/OP Jindal University): In a path-breaking initiative, O.P. Jindal Global Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (JGU) has announced India's First University Administrative Service (UAS) programme for its graduates.

This unique and unprecedented programme will redefine leadership and management services at universities and create a group of highly talented and qualified individuals who will be fast-tracked into the University's executive management and leadership teams for the internal governance and administration of the university.

The University Administrative Service has the potential to transform the landscape of academic leadership at JGU and will also prove to be an innovative and landmark system to identify, retain and train talent and capability while offering graduating students direct access to highly recognised and reputed career paths within JGU.

This initiative of JGU in the form of the University Administrative Service has the potential to be a game-changer in the world of Indian academia as the higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country need fundamental institutional reforms, the heart of which is related to improving internal governance and the quality of administration within the HEIs.

Announcing the launch of the University Administrative Service, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said, "The higher education sector in India has grown tremendously over the last few years. Strong institutional governance will be critical to the next stage of the evolution of Indian universities as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020. As a young Institution of Eminence, JGU has always committed itself to lead new pathways of strengthening institutional excellence and to enable young leaders to reimagine the future of Indian higher education. Therefore, JGU continues to create opportunities for young leaders that not only empower today's youth with a platform to create significant impact for the higher education landscape in India but also enables JGU with diverse and dynamic leadership that can bring in new, innovative and dynamic perspectives on strengthening its administrative capabilities. In this view, JGU has initiated a first-of-its-kind University Administrative Service (UAS) Programme. The purpose of the UAS programme is to enable highly skilled young leaders to work within the administrative departments of JGU and to provide a fast-track career path to these talented individuals so that they can assume administrative leadership positions early in their career. We strongly believe that this niche initiative will prove to be a revolutionary idea in the area of Indian academic administration. Indian academia needs outstanding talent in high-level positions to engage in strategic decisions, policy implementation and academic innovation to ensure that leading universities offer the best of global learning and knowledge options to our discerning students. Thus, through this programme, the UAS executives will get a rare opportunity to be working closely with the senior management in key specialist disciplines at an early stage of their careers. The UAS will also be a platform to groom talent for a life-long career in academic administration, while attracting and employing high-potential individuals, and to create a long-term succession plan for leadership positions within the organisation. It will indeed be a path-breaking journey in University administration and institution building."

The UAS programme requires the applicants to undergo a very transparent and robust application process.

Commenting on the multiple-level selection process uniquely designed for the programme, Jitu Mishra, Senior Director, Human Resources and Chief Operating Officer, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "The UAS programme gives young individuals with leadership potential and opportunity to directly be placed in positions of leadership and continue to grow in an expedited time frame within the organization. Given the type of leadership responsibilities and exposure to senior management roles that will be accessible through this initiative, the selection process will be curated to identify individuals who represent a balance of strong academic qualifications, leadership quotient and management skills. The applicants will not only be assessed on their academic credentials and overall experience but will also undergo a unique UAS Aptitude Test, apart from going through multiple other stages of the interview and selection process. The objective is to assess potential candidates on various leadership competencies, including strategic thinking, quality orientation, action and result orientation, teamwork abilities, domain knowledge, professional integrity, ability to manage change and capability of building the best people within the organization. Therefore, JGU has designed this selection process carefully to be able to identify young leaders with a strong vision and potential to create a change."



The UAS Executives will be selected through a transparent and rigorous selection process, which includes submission of a Statement of Purpose, a uniquely created UAS aptitude test, group discussions and a personal interview. After their selection, the UAS Executives will undergo three months of structured training and will also be mentored by the members of the senior administrative leadership.

The tentative joining date for UAS executives will be in June/July 2021. After successful completion of three months of training and assessment, the UAS Executives will be appointed as Assistant Directors at JGU. They will have the prospect to reach the Director level position in about eight years of joining JGU, based on their performance and demonstration of leadership competencies.

The JGU University Administrative Service is open for the graduating students and JGU Alumni of B.A./BBA LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B., LL.M., MBA, IBM, M.A.(DLB), and M.A.(PP) programmes. The vision is to identify graduates of terminal and Masters' degrees. To apply for the UAS, applicants must not be more than 25 years of age and must have an outstanding academic record.

They will need to send in a detailed resume with details of education and work experience (if applicable), their academic records and a Statement of Purpose. The short-listed candidates will undergo a Screening Test "UAS Aptitude Test" (UAT) to assess Values & Ethics, Verbal Ability, Analytical Skills, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Sufficiency, Quantitative Ability and General Knowledge and Current Affairs, followed by a group discussion and an interview.

Successful candidates will be directly inducted as Assistant Directors and will be offered a generous and attractive remuneration package with benefits and perks that competitively match the best global standards.

They will undergo a rigorous induction process and training programme before being placed in specific departments, which included the Office of Career Services, Finance & Accounts, Office of Rankings, Benchmarking and Institutional Transformation (ORBIT), General Administration, Strategic Initiatives (Office of the Vice-Chancellor), Office of Online Education, Admissions & Outreach, Human Resources, International Relations, Communications, Legal and Procurement.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

