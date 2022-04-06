OpenGov announces expansion of India Team and opening of newest office in Pune, India

San Jose (California) [US], April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, and state agencies across the U.S. announces the opening of its newest office in Pune, India.

OpenGov has been growing its India team for over two years, capitalizing on the country's highly educated workforce to ensure continuous development of its software suites for U.S.-based local governments and state agencies.

OpenGov has been building a local leadership team and staffing teams across Research & Development, Product, Design, and Security, through a partnership with a local service provider in India. OpenGov formally established a business entity earlier this year, and is converting local team members to full-time employees. To accommodate the growing team, the company is opening an office in Pune at Magarpatta CyberCity on April 6.



"I am thrilled to announce the inauguration of our first international office, which will be a key driver of OpenGov's product development. By growing our global team, we can ensure continuous innovation, world-class security, and modern cloud capabilities for the more than 1,100 local governments and agencies that we serve across the U.S.," said Zac Bookman, OpenGov's CEO.

"We are thrilled to solidify OpenGov's talent investment in India. OpenGov's India-based teams will continue to contribute to the innovation and security of the OpenGov Cloud with product design, data analysis, software engineering, sustaining engineering, quality, security, and compliance teams -- all operating in a full-time capacity to deliver long-term growth," explained Umesh Rajmane, Managing & Executive Director for OpenGov.

OpenGov is viewed as a top technology employer in the U.S. The company generated 34% revenue growth in 2021, adding 232 new customers and growing to over 500 employees. For the sixth consecutive year, OpenGov was named to the GovTech 100 and was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, financial management, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

