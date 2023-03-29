OPEN's Co-founder and COO, Mabel Chacko receives The Times 40 under 40 Award

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Mabel Chacko, the co-founder and COO of India's 100th Unicorn, Open Financial Technologies, has been listed in the prestigious Times 40 under 40 list 2023 edition. Indian Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh felicitated the award to Mabel Chacko at an event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru.

As one of the first fintech woman entrepreneurs in the country, Mabel started her journey in 2006 when she founded 'touch2pay', a biometric payment startup that focused on achieving financial inclusion in semi-urban and rural markets. She co-founded CashNxt in 2007, which was a plug-and-play mobile payment and financial inclusion solution meant specifically for semi-urban and rural markets. CashNxt was later acquired by a Latin American company. In 2009, she moved on to build Neartivity Wireless, an NFC-based payment processing platform. In 2013, she co-founded Zwitch, India's first developer-focused payment platform, which was later acquired by Citrus Payments in 2015.



In 2017, she co-founded Open Financial Technologies, Asia's first SME neobanking platform, along with her co-founders Anish Achuthan, Deena Jacob, and Ajeesh Achuthan. Today, Open powers more than 30 lakh SMEs and processes over USD 30 billion in annualized transactions. The platform also adds over 100,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest-growing SME neobanking platform globally.

In the past, Mabel has been a recipient of numerous awards, including the 'Startup Leader of the Year' Award from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India, 'Disruptor of the Year' at DLAI Women in Fintech award ceremony, 'Woman Leader in Fintech' Award at India Fintech Awards (IFTA), and Fintech Woman of the Year at Global Fintech Fest. Recently, she was listed among the 'Most Influential Women 2023' by Business World.

