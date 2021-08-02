OpenTeQ collaborates with Microsoft & Oracle for digital transformation in organizations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): OpenTeQ, a Global Digital solutions & IT services firm has joined hands with Microsoft & Oracle to accelerate digital transformation.

This partnership enables OpenTeQ to deliver a customized, highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience with their enterprise solutions. OpenTeQ can now create cross-cloud solutions including multi-application cloud deployment and integration, multi-layered cloud data management, cross-cloud data analysis and rapid migration of operations to the cloud to optimize output while maximizing the agility, scalability and efficiency across the enterprise.

With this collaboration, OpenTeQ aims to bring a modernized IT ecosystem to facilitate the emerging technological requirements of its clients.

OpenTeQ, with over a decade of experience, offers a range of services and solutions such as development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance & testing, digital engagement, data & analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations.



OpenTeQ also announced that they will be starting operations in Canada which will help them to explore fresh avenues in the world of digital transformation.

Speaking about the new IT Solutions, Narendra Anumolu, Director, OpenTeQ Technologies, said, "In a world where remote working has become a fundamental necessity, we have partnered up with Microsoft & Oracle to take our digital transformation goals ahead with swiftness. This alliance provides us flexibility and ongoing support to continue leveraging our standard architectures and allowing us to focus on generating business outcomes that maximize returns. OpenTeQ has always been the partners of choice for businesses to level up their IT game. With Microsoft's professional expert cloud services on our side, we are confident that we will continue to deliver innovative and compliant solutions, enabling our clients to draw deep insights and predictive analysis in real-time to uncover new business opportunities, increase operational efficiencies, empower employees and offer a better experience to our customers."

OpenTeQ's services include application, development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance & testing, digital engagement, data & analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations.

With these services, OpenTeQ works the entire product lifecycle starting with prototyping to development, testing, sustenance & maintenance. The solutions enable agility, scalability, and operational effectiveness to build a digital roadmap.

