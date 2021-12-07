OpsLyft raises 500k USD in seed funding from unicorn founders, Anand Chandrasekaran, and Marquee Angels From Freshworks, OYO, Innovaccer, and others

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OpsLyft, a San Francisco and Noida-based DevOps startup, has raised USD 500k in seed funding from unicorn founders, Anand Chandrasekaran, and marquee angels from Freshworks, OYO, Innovaccer, other angel investors based in India and the US.

The list of angel investors includes Anand Chandrasekaran, former Executive VP, Five9 and former CPO @ Snapdeal, Shailendra Singh, board member, MarketsandMarkets, Rajesh Yabaji, Co-Founder & CEO, Blackbuck; Ravish Naresh, Co-Founder & CEO, Khatabook; Harsh Pokharna, Co-Founder & CEO, OkCredit; Co-Founders of Innovaccer - Abhinav Shashank, KanavHasija, Sandeep Gupta; Adit Parekh from Freshworks; Rohit Agarwal (SVP Finance, Zenoti); Abhinav Sinha Chief Operations Officer, OYO Rooms; Ankit Mathuria, Chief Technology Officer of OYO Rooms; Manu Midha, Head Middle-East, OYO Rooms; and others.

OpsLyft will use these funds to speed up product development, strengthen the team, and expand the go-to-market functions in the US.

Founded by Aayush Kumar, OpsLyft is building a full-stack DevOps observability and automation platform for engineering managers, executives, and DevOps teams to help them save time, effort, and money on cloud infrastructure management.

OpsLyft is currently working with some of the most successful high-growth startups from India, including Innovaccer, Purplle, Inshorts, Zenoti, and others, where it has deployed its cloud spend management software, to begin with.



"Using OpsLyft, we are saving thousands of dollars on cloud expenses and developer time every month. The product delivers exactly what it promises. In addition to that, customer support is by far the best I have ever come across. The team at OpsLyft feels like a natural extension of our team," said Nilesh Garg, Engineering Manager from Purplle, which is one of OpsLyft's early customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Anand Chandrasekaran, former EVP Products, Five9, said, "OpsLyft's vision of building a comprehensive and modern software layer for DevOps teams is powerful. Their early customer traction with multiple unicorns and fast-growing businesses makes it clear that enterprises can use this platform to better manage their cloud infrastructure and significantly improve developer productivity relative to on-prem tools that are hard to manage. In addition, I am impressed with Aayush and the OpsLyft team's execution capabilities to build on this momentum."

Cloud adoption is at an all-time high, with it being a USD 380 billion industry and expected to reach USD 850 billion by 2025. This exponential growth of cloud adoption has created DevOps as one of the essential IT job functions and a massive USD 150+ billion industry in itself.

"DevOps space is highly distributed today. For every good automation with respect to cloud cost, infrastructure usage monitoring & security, and others, people have to buy different products or build & maintain their own version of it in-house. This not only creates a massive tools-sprawl with half-baked solutions to the cloud management problems at scale, but also ends up wasting a lot of precious developer time, effort, and money for software companies. We want to solve this by building a suite of highly interoperable products that can solve basic to advanced DevOps use cases through unified observability & seamless workflows, across different dimensions of DevOps. What Atlassian is for Project Management and HubSpot is for Sales & Marketing, we hope to become the same for DevOps," Aayush Kumar, Founder and CEO, OpsLyft said.

They have grown in employee count from 4 to 22 in less than six months and are hiring actively across all verticals.

"Through our product-led approach, we have been able to create trust within our customers by ensuring a very short time-to-value. This has enabled us to acquire large-scale customers quickly. With this funding in place, we seek to further our mission of enabling every software team in the world to build reliable & cost-efficient software on the cloud. We will be able to significantly increase our execution capability by building a stronger team. We are looking forward to working with people who believe in building tech products from India for the world. We see companies like RedHat, HashiCorp, Snowflake, etc., built from the US only. As a company, we feel very deeply that it is our moral obligation to build such companies from India as well," said Aayush on culture and hiring.

