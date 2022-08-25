Optoma retains No 1 position in 4K UHD and Laser projector segments in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/GPRC): Retaining its market share in India, Optoma world's no. 1 in 4K UHD projector, today announced that it has maintained its No.1 position in 4K UHD, laser projector and Laser TV projector categories in India during the Q2 of 2022. According to the recent worldwide projector market information expert Pacific Media Associates (PMA) report, Optoma enjoyed 49 per cent in 4K UHD segment, 43 per cent market share in the Laser projector segment and 60 per cent market share in Laser TV Projector segments due to its impressive sales in the home projector segments.

The overall projector market has witnessed good growth in the last one year, according to the PMA report. The brand saw its share in 4K UHD segment grow by 2.5 times, while the laser projector segment has registered 9 times growth in comparison to 3 times growth of the market compared to 2021. The report has also highlighted that Optoma is in the top 3 brands in the overall projector market.

Commenting on this achievement, Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation said that "We are thrilled to retain our No 1 position in 4K UHD and Laser projector segments, as it is an acknowledgement of our quality products and offerings. We are able to outperform the competitors owing to our strength in the channel and a better understanding of change in consumer habits to consume entertainment. Going forward we aim to capture a bigger chunk in the market in the second half of 2022 and will launch an exciting range of audio and visual solutions for home, corporate and education sectors."



Optoma, known for its commitment towards Indian consumers keeps on launching innovative products equipped with the latest technology across categories from high-end to mid-level to affordable projectors. Its latest products like D2, UHD 55, and UHZ50 etc have been very well received in the market.

Optoma is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of projection and audio products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment. With our business philosophy of dedication, professionalism and efficiency which bring synergy to corporate vision, comprehensive product categories and flexible marketing strategy, Optoma has received global recognition from customers and media. Vertically integrated from its parent company, Coretronic Group, Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competency of resource distributing and controlling in the value-added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology. The extensive product range includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theatre projectors. Committed to fully serving the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to making your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and the USA.

