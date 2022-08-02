oraimo launches two new TWS earbuds in India: Price, Features, Availability

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): oraimo, the global mobile accessories brand known for its innovative and affordable TWS earbuds, has launched a new series of earbuds called 'FreePods Pro' and 'FreePods 3' in India.

The earbuds were launched on 1st August and are available for sale now on Flipkart.

oraimo has sold smart accessories and devices in 50+ countries, and catered to over 200+ Million users. The brand also has the second largest service network in India with 1100+ service centres in 1000+ towns.

FreePods Pro

FreePods Pro are available at a special launch price of Rs 2,799. The FreePods Pro are oraimo's latest TWS earbuds and come with a number of features that make them stand out from the competition. The earbuds come with Pro Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), up to 45dB, which will block out unwanted noise so one can focus on their music.

This is an amazing way to listen to music for an immersive sound experience. The earbuds have a Smart Transparency Mode, which allows the user to hear their surroundings clearly without taking the earbuds out.

FreePods Pro also have 43+ hours of music playtime, so one can enjoy their music all day long. Fast Charging gives 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes. HavyBass™ Boost Technology enhances the bass response of music, and Dual EQ lets users customise the sound to their liking. High-efficiency audio drivers made with composite diaphragm provide pristine and beautiful signature sound that is unique to the FreePods Pro.

Low Latency Gaming Mode gives the user a competitive edge in online gaming by keeping the sound stable, and is supported by Bluetooth 5.2 transmission technology. The design of FreePods Pro has been hailed in the international community and it won the iF Design Award this year.

And that's not all. FreePods Pro also come with 4-mic Beamforming technology to allow users to experience noise-free calls at all times. The earbuds also feature a touch control interface that allows a user to manage all their calls and music with just a few taps.

Smarter in-ear detection allows the music playback to automatically pause when one takes off the earbuds, giving the users more control over how they listen to music. Google Fast Pairing function supports automatic fast pairing with pop-up notifications between FreePods Pro and the user's Google devices.



FreePods 3

FreePods 3 have been launched at a price of Rs 1,499 and are available in two colours -- Matte White and Matte Black. Perfect for consumers that are looking for power-packed features in an affordable price. The earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, Bass Boost technology, and offer 36+ hours of music playback on a single charge. The FreePods 3 earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers and use the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a stable connection.

The earbuds offer a truly immersive sound experience with deep bass and clear highs. FreePods 3 come with 4-mic Beamforming technology to support ENC, so the voice is crystal clear to the caller on the other end. The earbuds also feature a touch control interface for playing music and resuming playback. The earbuds come with 8 Hours of battery life on a single charge and a case that provides 28 Hours of charge for even more playtime. The case also supports Fast charging with up to 40 minutes of music playback on a 5-minute charge.

Along with this, FreePods 3 also come with IPX5 water and sweat resistance for longer and hassle-free workouts. And have a Type-C port for more reliability.

oraimo is offering a warranty of 1 year for all devices from the date of purchase. With an additional 1 year of warranty if the user registers the device within 14 days of purchasing it, making the total warranty as 2 years for all its devices.

