ORCA, India's first one-stop platform for learning, analyzing, and investing in Capital Markets, Launched

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Enrich Money, a Bengaluru-based wealth tech company has launched ORCA, India's first investment platform to provide a one-stop solution for traders and investors to learn, analyze, and invest in various capital market asset classes such as Equities, IPOs, Futures & Options, Currencies, Mutual Funds, and Commodities.

ORCA fills the gap in the market where there is no single platform for people to access all the information they need to know about asset classes and investments. They generally must subscribe to different web-service providers for learning, analyzing, and investing.

ORCA is available both as a mobile app (android and iOS) and a web portal. Currently, the platform enables transactions of equities, equity futures & options in NSE; equities, equity futures & options, and currency in BSE, and commodities in MCX. Soon, ORCA will bring bonds to its platform. ORCA boasts of 100k+ app downloads on the Android app store and has stellar reviews.



ORCA is a low-latency, user-friendly trading platform that can work even while internet connections are not super-fast. Enrich Money charges customers based on the T20 plan - Rs. 20 for buy and Rs. 20 for sell. But there are no charges on equity delivery or opening of Demat accounts.

Commenting about ORCA, Ponmudi Radhakrishnan, CEO, Enrich Money, said, "With ORCA, our goal is to provide a one-stop solution for traders and investors to access all the information they need to make informed decisions and execute transactions, all without having to go through the hassle of subscribing to multiple platforms. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive platform encourage people to fully understand the market, various asset classes, and the risks involved in each class. ORCA simplifies the process of taking informed decisions and gives users a streamlined experience of navigating the investment landscape."

On the growth prospects of Enrich Money, he said, "India has about 100 million Demat accounts. In a country with a population of over 1.4 billion, there is a big room for growth. We expect to scale into an industry-leading wealth tech platform, which will include wealth management, robo advisory, and advanced trading/investing capabilities for our retail and institutional customers, all built on strong and highly available technology infrastructure."

Enrich Money has developed ORCA completely in-house. Its long-term objective is to change investor behavior and enable investors to adopt a better pattern of learning, analyzing, and investing to minimize risks and maximize returns.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

