Orchids - The International School presents 1st Ever Online Inter-School Singing Contest

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's leading K12 school chain Orchids - The International School today announced the first-ever nationwide Online Inter-school Singing Contest - Indian Singers League (ISL) to encourage young school children aged between 6-16 years to showcase their singing talent.

Renowned singing masters Hariharan and Shaan have come on board to judge the virtual music competition. Interested children across India can submit their entries between 15th-28th February 2022 and the winners will be announced on 15th March 2022.

Orchids - The International School, known for its relentless innovation in education, is all set to enthrall the young participants across India with this unique initiative that will open doors to a lot of opportunities, as they get to exhibit their singing talent and be adjudged by the two esteemed judges.



On his collaboration with Orchids's ISL, Music Maestro Hariharan Sir, said, "I feel Orchids - The International School has successfully embraced the new normal and overcome the challenges with this new mode of participation. ISL - Indian Singers League is an excellent platform to identify budding singing talent from schools and I am keen to associate with them to explore this new format in Singing and Music."

"We at Orchids - The International School believe that singing plays a significant role in helping young artists in developing their creative skills. The thought behind launching a pan India level ISL - Indian Singers League, was to give an open and easy stage access to students from various schools to showcase their singing talent and to get feedback from two of the most renowned singers of our country - Hariharan ji & Shaan ji, which will help them to evaluate and improve their singing techniques," said Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President-Marketing, Orchids - The International School.

The videos should not have any background music, auto-tuning, or karaoke. Participants can choose their song from any genre and the video duration should not exceed 60 seconds. The participants need to register and upload their videos of up to 60 seconds on the dedicated contest page and submit their details along with it. The songs can be of any style and language but should be from Indian Film/Band/Album.

Singer Shaan shared his excitement on being the judge of ISL and said, "In my decades of experience in the music industry, I have seen all kinds of competition formats, but I am super excited about my association with Orchids - The International School for Indian Singers League (ISL). I am looking forward to choosing the best young singers in India."

Orchids - The International School is one of the leading international school chains in India that started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades it has grown into 60+ branches spread over 13 major cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Nasik, Tumkur, Aurangabad, and more. Modern physical infrastructure, ensuring personalized attention by following 1:12 teacher-student ratio, and a carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all Orchids schools. Orchids follow CBSE and ICSE curricula infused with international teaching methodologies, to provide a strong emphasis on personality development and extra-curricular activities, along with academic excellence.

Orchids' core anthem is "Shaping minds, Touching lives" and it has over 30000+ students and 3000+ teaching and non-teaching staff.

For more information, visit http://www.orchids.edu.in

