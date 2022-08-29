OrgaGlo enters personal care and cosmetics segment in India; launches vegan skin and hair care products using finest quality natural ingredients

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/SRV): OrgaGlo, plant-based skin and hair care brand, has joined India's personal care and cosmetic industry with 18 different products under its umbrella. Categorized under baby care, hair care, face care and body care, these vegan and animal-cruelty-free products are currently available on the brand's website (www.orgaglo.com), Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

OrgaGlo products have been formulated using plant-derived ingredients which are completely free from harmful chemicals. Each product has a unique formulation and the natural actives used in each are extremely beneficial for consumers. OrgaGlo has onion and rice water ranges for its hair care products, ubtan, tea tree and Vitamin C ranges for skin and body care and Dashapushpadi oil range for baby care products.



OrgaGlo baby care range is formulated with special care for infant's delicate skin and that's why all the baby products are free from artificial color, artificial fragrance, sulphate, paraben, phthalate, mineral oils, pathogen, toxins and PEG. The same care we had also taken for adults' personal care products. The products are vegan, FDA-approved, Made in India, and GMP-certified.

The brand has been carefully crafted and developed by Janki and her husband Hiren who are chemical engineers and teachers by profession. The brand and products were born from personal experience when Janki started dedicatedly investing her time in her hair and skincare routine.



"I was born with spot-free healthy skin and good hair. However, owing to work pressure and other struggles in life, I did not pay attention to skin or hair care. After the delivery of my baby, I noticed several issues such as dandruff, high volume of hair loss, dull skin, and pigmentation. Eventually, I started scouting the market for good products. As both my husband and I are chemical engineers we started looking scrupulously at the ingredients used in the making of these products. We were shocked at the amount of chemicals that were used in these products," said Janki, Founder of OrgaGlo.



Most products in the market had SLS, SLES, mineral oils, dyes, artificial colours, paraben, paraffin (LLP), alcohol, silicone, and other harmful chemicals. This was a turning point in the life of Janki and Hiren. After immense research and development, OrgaGlo was born.

"We have used our knowledge and background to thoroughly research and develop exclusive formulas for the products. OrgaGlo products are safe for both adults and children. We are extremely proud of our brainchild and look forward to people using chemical-free products," added Hiren, Co-founder of OrgaGlo.

The brand's vision is to never compromise on quality and continue curating products that are free from toxins. OrgaGlo plans to launch 50 more products by the end of 2023 and diversify its categories. Its social media platforms will also dole out hair and skin care tips that consumers can incorporate into their routine for maximum results.

OrgaGlo strongly believes that product performance and ethical practice should never be sacrificed. OrgaGlo always tries to find solutions by deeply understanding the problems and their causes. They offer the best of nature through their products are safe for you, your family members and above all for the environment.

This Story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

