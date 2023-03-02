Organizing the 3rd International 'Being' Summit in India, Ranjan Kumar Varanasi raised funds to support victims of child sex trafficking

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): On 25th February 2023, Ranjan Kumar Varanasi, a transformational life coach, successfully organized the 3rd International Being Summit at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai, India. The event drew over 300 attendees worldwide, including experts, speakers, coaches, trainers, and business leaders, who travelled to participate in this impactful summit.

The theme, 'Expand Your Being: Be the Change You Want to See', resonated with the audience and set the tone for the day. Steve Chandler, known as The Godfather of Coaching, gave a virtual keynote speech and shared his experience with the event's chief speaker Steve Hardison. Hardison delivered a powerful message about how one's 'being' shapes one 'doing', inspired the audience. Amy Hardison, Steve Hardison's wife, also shared her valuable insights. Ankush Jain, a London-based coach, who was also one of the speakers, shared his message on 'how we do anything is how we do everything'.

This year, the International Being Summit was a charitable event dedicated to supporting girls who have become victims of the despicable crime of child sex trafficking in India. Seeing all the speakers generously offering their valuable services without compensation was touching. The event's proceeds will be donated to KRANTI, a Mumbai-based charitable organization working tirelessly to uplift and rehabilitate the girls of Kamatipura, the largest red-light area in Mumbai. The presence of KRANTI representatives, including Bani Das, Tara Shweta, and others, added further importance to the event. Karan Rai, a New York based entrepreneur who ran 7 marathons in 7 consecutive days in 7 continents also addressed the audience and shared his message on how 'every time you go deep, there is a reserve in you'. Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala also attended the event.



The panel discussion on the theme of 'Creating Life from Being' was the event's centrepiece, with global leaders Becky Robbins, Alok Appadurai, and Gary Mahler sharing their personal experiences. The discussion was expertly led by Ranjan Kumar. He was supported by a team led by Venu Bhagavan, a business coach, serving as the project leader, and Saloni Singh, Pooja Thukral, Farah Ismail, Rebecca Kuruvilla and Yayati Desai as team members in organizing the event.



Expressing his thoughts on the event's success, Ranjan Kumar Varanasi said, "The success of the event is a testament to the hard work of the organizing team and the enthusiastic support of the attendees. Our primary objective was to promote the importance of living a 'being-centered' life and making a positive impact on society, and we are thrilled to see this message resonating with so many people.

"The event was an extraordinary gathering of brilliant minds, all coming together to create a better world. We are honored to have hosted an impressive lineup of speakers who shared their valuable insights, and we are overwhelmed by the response it received." he further added.



The International Being Summit, a prestigious event that has been running for years, centres on the remarkable life of Steve Hardison, known as The Ultimate Coach, one of the most impactful coaches in the world. Hardison has created several of the world's top leaders, including Clate Mask, CEO and founder of InfusionSoft, who has remained his client for an impressive 13 years. His wife, Amy Hardison, penned his inspiring biography, aptly titled 'The Ultimate Coach'.

The International Being Summit debuted in Arizona in 2021, followed by the second edition in London the following year. And now, the 3rd International Being Summit held in India has further cemented its reputation as an inspiring event. By successfully fulfilling its objective of raising awareness about the importance of 'being' while supporting a noble cause, the summit has left a remarkable impact on attendees, participants, and society. It is now eagerly anticipated for the next International Being Summit, which will continue its impressive legacy of promoting a being-centred life.

For more information, please visit: https://theultimateexperienceindia.in/

