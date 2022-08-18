Oriano commissions 70 MWP Captive Plant in Commercial and Industrial Segment for HIRA Group

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's leading Utility Scale Solar Power Development and EPC company, Oriano commissioned one of the largest Captive Solar Project under C&I Segment in Chhattisgarh. The Total project capacity accumulates to 172 MWp and the first phase of 70 MWp has been commissioned on August 6, 2022. The solar plant has been evacuated at 132 kV. Balance capacity is towards the end phase of accomplishment and is targeted to be commissioned by Jan 2023.

The Captive Solar plant is a 50 MW (AC) / 70 MW (DC) project located at Kakrel, Nawagaon & Baigatola village in Rajnandgaon in the district in the state of Chhattisgarh in India.



The Captive Solar Plant of 70 MWp is constructed on 184 acres land using 540 Wp Mono-Perc Photovoltaic modules with Half Cut Cell technology and 100 per cent of BoS is in consideration to Make in India Initiative including Solar Inverter of Toshiba-Mitsubishi (TMEIC) make. The project is developed under captive mode and 100 per cent power to be consumed in-house by M/s Godawari Power and Ispat Limited.



Oriano executed the project with the turnkey scope of CREDA Approval, Land Due Diligence, EPC including Design, Engineering, Module Selection, 132 kV Switchyard and Operation and Maintenance for 5 years.

"This is one of the large capacity open access captive solar plant commissioned by Oriano during the peak of the covid period. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and offering Development, EPC and O&M as our Portfolio offering. It also reinforces Oriano's commitment to lead India's transition toward a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence. We are thankful to M/s Hira Group leadership and team members for entrusting Oriano on to their journey of decarbonization," said Lokendra Singh Rajput, Co-founder and CEO, Oriano Clean Energy Private Ltd.





Sudeep Chakraborty (M/s GPIL) said, "M/s GPIL through its subsidiary M/s GGEL also constructed India's first 50 MWac Concentrated Solar Plant in Yr. 2012 in Rajasthan. Hira group again took the initiative to construct the largest Solar Captive Project in Chhattisgarh for their Captive Power Requirement in Chhattisgarh."

"It's delighting to note that Oriano leadership was involved in the construction of 50 MW CSP Project in Yr. 2012 and construction of Captive Open Access Solar Power Project of 172 MWp also in Chhattisgarh."

Oriano ranks top 10 Solar EPC companies in Utility Segment, India and is having Development and EPC Portfolio of 800+ MWp. Oriano is targeting a portfolio of 1+ GW by end of 2022.



GPIL, part of the Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries, manufactures long products of steel, mainly steel wire. It also produces sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, among others.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

