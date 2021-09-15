Orient Electric launches new modular switch range

New Delhi, [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced the launch of its new modular switch range called 'Stella' which has been designed with focus on four defining aspects of safety, durability, performance and style. The new range includes switches, sockets, plates, hospitality range, and other electronic accessories. Orient Stella flaunts exquisite designs and finishes to complement modern interior decor for both residential and commercial spaces. The launch of this 'mass premium' range is part of company's plans to expand its market reach and penetration.



Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric said, "We see a huge potential in the modular switch market as Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware about the benefits modular switches offer over their traditional switches, which includes enhanced safety, ease of installation and operational efficiency, customisation, and improved aesthetics. Also, with the increasing inclination towards aspirational lifestyle, consumers today are looking for best-in-class branded products that offer them the pride of ownership. Driven by these insights and with a focus on excellent value proposition, we are happy to introduce the Stella range which offers a stellar combination of beauty, durability, safety and performance. This new range comes with consumer-insight led distinctive designs and user-centric features. Orient Stella range is in addition to our existing and successful Salus modular switch range, and we are expecting a good response from the market."

Orient Stella modular switch range is made with glass filled polycarbonate providing strength and durability, and its shock-resistant and fire-retardant features enhance safety and durability. The unique Anti-weld feature provides safety at contact welds during switching operation while arc shielding mechanism adds another layer of protection. Orient Stella switches and sockets are designed for soft operation and have a long lifespan of over 1,00,000 clicks. All products in the range come with front-loading mechanism that allows for easy installation and gives a sleek look. It also has bigger and better connecting terminals for ease of connection. The USB charger in this range features in-built surge protection, ensures fast charging, and is compatible with all latest electronic devices. Orient's Stella range flaunts ergonomic designs with eye-catching mirror finish which also helps eliminate dust accumulation.

