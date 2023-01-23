Oriental Hotels appoints Nitin Bengani as chief financial officer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Oriental Hotels has appointed Nitin Bengani as the chief financial officer with effect from Tuesday, the company said.



According to a company statement shared with stock exchanges on Monday, Bengani has an experience of 17 years. He had been working with the Indian Hotels Company since April 2006 and in his previous role he was the regional head for the business strategy of North and West India.

Oriental Hotels is an associate company of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). It has seven properties -- Taj Coromandel in Chennai, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa in Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort and Spa in Kochi, Vivanta Coimbatore, Gateway Hotel Pasumalai Madurai, Gateway Hotel Old Port Road Mangalore and Gateway Coonoor -- an IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

Oriental Hotels (OHL) was incorporated in the year 1970 with the objective to establish and run world-class hotels, according to the company. The hotel named as "Taj Coromandel" opened in year 1974 as a five-star luxury hotel in Chennai. (ANI)

