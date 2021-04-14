Original accessories from RATIONAL for precision cooking experience from your combi-steamer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our fondest memories tied to food remain with the age-old cooking techniques that add the extra zing to our dishes. From the traditional tandoor-cooked succulent meats to the charcoal-smoked vegetable curries and those skewers kebabs getting cooked to perfection, they are known to uplift the overall food experience to another level.

While technology has taken reins of various traditional practices to provide precision output; RATIONAL, with their genuine RATIONAL accessories, has also gone an extra mile to provide a consistent traditionally cooked food experience within their all-new intelligent combi-steamer iCombi Pro.

Offering an exhaustive range of accessories for varied applications right from grilling, to steaming, to baking, RATIONAL recommends using these genuine add-ons to have fool-proof precision results consistently day in and day out.

For the Indian palate, the iCombi Pro pairs ideally with the cross and stripe grill grate; grill and pizza tray, and grill and tandoori skewers.

The cross and stripe grill grate is extremely robust and durable and works wonders without preheating. Prepare grilled veggies and paneer steaks with those cross and stripes for visual appeal.

Steaming various vegetables at a time could not get any easier. The perforated trays ensure that the veggies retain the original texture, are not overcooked, and meeting just what is expected.

If your expertise is in baking pizzas, quiches and flatbreads, the pizza tray is designed for a non-sticky, seamless experience. Coated with TriLax, the tray exhibits excellent heat conductivity and can be used in temperatures up to 300°C. The robust non-stick coating also supports browning.



No one turns their back to kebabs. Those succulent morsels of fish, meat, and paneer are all that anyone longs for. The grill and tandoori skewers for meat, fish, poultry, and vegetables keeps the crust crisp and the core succulent.

Smoking, an age-old technique to elevate the aromas and flavor of the dish could not be imagined any more hassle-free than what the VarioSmoker provides. In a first, featuring a USB connection in the latest VarioSmoker to be operated directly from the iCombi Pro. A much-needed accessory for preparing those smoky chicken kebabs and fish tikka.

There is an array of quality genuine accessories from RATIONAL that you can choose from, suiting your F&B business' requirements.

For a complete catalog and other details, please visit www.rational-online.com.

The RATIONAL group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. The company was established in 1973 and now employs more than 2,300 people, of whom over 1,300 are based in Germany. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000 and is currently included in the MDAX.

The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership, and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.

