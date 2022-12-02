Orissa's Eco Retreat returns for the season 2022/23

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): The Eco Retreat, Konark, one of the flagship properties of Odisha Tourism is back, yet again, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today on 1st December 2022, at various locations and are now open for tourists for a period of three months while promising traveller's ample opportunities to create memories. Eco Retreat Konark is an initiative by the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha.

There will be seven properties that will be operated this season. Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, Putsil & Hirakud with a total inventory of about 220 luxury tents, offering an unparalleled glamping experience, visitors here will be treated to cultural performances, guided tours to nearby destinations of nature, culture, historic and architectural importance, and other recreational activities including adrenaline-inducing water sports, ATV rides, beach volleyball, archery, and much more.

"Eco Retreat, a luxury tourism product, will set a new benchmark in the arena of eco-tourism that will offer tourist best of glamping experience at seven exotic locations blessed with treasure trove of picturesque natural destination. It will act as a gateway for tourist to explore the best of tourism and hospitality landscape. Odisha is now on the spotlight as a leading responsible tourism destination of India." Says Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha



The scale and size of this unique endeavour has been increasing with each year and it is noteworthy to see Odisha spearheading in promoting sustainable eco-tourism through Eco Retreats. This format will allow for exotic, hard-to-find locales to get the spotlight for a short while that brings about interest and curiousness, but contains over exposure, thus retaining its pristineness. For those who are seeking luxurious getaways in unexplored locations, this is a time to rush to Odisha and live one of the best glamping experiences in the country.

For more information, visit - www.odishaecoretreats.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

