ORRA introduces Rose Gold Charms collection starting at Rs 25,000 only

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): ORRA FINE Jewellery is back with another mesmerizing collection for all the jewellery lovers "Caught You By Charm," under their Desired collection which includes a wide range of Zodiac, Alphabet, India based charms, and the most popular evil eye charm collection. A new look for modern jewellery, with a gleam of perfectly curated diamonds and 14 kt Rose Gold and Gold. The collection begins at Rs 20,000.

Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA said the 'Desired' Collection is our trendy and versatile collection, designed for the fashion-conscious, modern millennial women who think of jewelry as a fashion statement with an extension of their personality. These fine pieces crafted in rose gold and diamonds can be styled in multiple ways. They can be used as charms for bracelets, styled as pendants in necklaces or worn as hanging earrings. Our Charms collection promises all the hope and sparkle starting just at 20k! Make these your go-to for any party, brunch, girls' night out, etc. For only diamonds that last forever, create such everlasting memories.

Avneet Kaur, our favourite and one of the youngest celebs in the B-town industry who is ruling hearts, was seen sporting a chirpy look with the new charm collections by ORRA. She was recently making headlines for her work on Netflix's Budhwar (Wednesday)look, a Hindi adaptation of the American web series Wednesday.



Jasmin Bhasin who made her Punjabi film debut opposite Gippy Grewal in the comedy-drama "Honeymoon" flaunted off her name with the alphabet charms by ORRA and completely nailed her "Girl Next Door Look"

Our modern bahu Kinjal from Anupama slayed her all-black look and charmed us with her favourite charms from the Caught You By Charms collection

OTT platforms budding young artists from Netflix and Amazon Mini, Adhya Anand from Bombay Begums and Urvi Singh from Kota Factory were seen as the Young Faces taking over the part of this new launch



The charms collection by ORRA is a completely new take on fine diamond jewellery. It's a versatile range for all age groups. The charms collection is perfect for your morning glow as well as for your night celebration. ORRA wants to be a part of your daily wear jewellery, ORRA wants to be a part of your bling story, ORRA wants you to walk with confidence and tell your story with these charms, was the complete motive behind this campaign.

ORRA never fails to impress us with its exquisite jewellery collections. With the launch of its new charm collection ORRA impressed us with its creative and trending designs and mastered craftsmanship. This campaign successfully stated that diamonds doesn't need to be always traditional it can be a part of your daily look as well.



The pictures of the famous Instagram influencers made the campaign a complete success all over social media. Viewers can't ignore our quirky summery looks for the campaigns.

To see and buy this new collection, Head to your Nearest ORRA Showroom Near You or visit ORRA's website at https://www.orra.co.in/

The customers absolutely love the new collection and are taking interest and expressing their desire to buy the new collection and eagerly waiting for many more coming up collections.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

