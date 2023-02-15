Ortez E-Menu - A revolutionary contactless guest experience in the making for the hospitality sector

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV): Ortez infotech, a sought-after ERP company from Kochi, has been trending in the hospitality sector with the introduction of their new product- E-menu, which provides a contactless guest experience, which has brought about a revolution in the market.

Ortez E-Menu has been first introduced as a solution for contactless guest experience in the hospitality sector during the COVID pandemic. The Ortez E-Menu for restaurants makes it easier for customers to place orders from their own devices, be it a smartphone or a tablet, making it safer and more convenient for the customers. The main feature of the E-menu is that it doesn't require any additional app or feature to download.

With the Ortez E-menu, customers can scan the QR code and browse the Restaurant menu and hotel services. Customers can order directly from their devices, eliminating the need for printed menus and waiting for captains to take orders. It also allows shared orders between friends or family at the same table. Furthermore, customers can place takeaway orders and pay the bills through online payment modes without having to wait in a queue at the counter, making the whole process a lot faster and easier.



With this latest product introduced by Ortez Infotech, customers can now view and access hotel services through their devices. They can scan the QR code directly from their room to use the room service facility from their room from check-in to check-out.

"The adoption of e-menu by hotels/resorts is a crucial step towards modernizing the industry and meeting the ever-evolving demands of guests. The benefits of this technology are clear, from improved guest experiences to increased operational efficiency and cost savings. It's an investment that hotels should seriously consider to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing market, says John Varghese - Managing Director of Ortez Infotech Pvt. Ltd"

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)