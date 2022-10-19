OSL gives away free reading glasses to school students with low-vision

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/GPRC): Paradip: As a pivotal part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) held an eye-testing camp at a local school situated in the periphery of this premier port city in Odisha recently and distributed free spectacles to those students who were diagnosed with eye-sight defects.

The prescribed spectacles were given away to the students of Balijhara Ganapati Sishu Vidya Mandir by the OSL at a special programme organized for the pious purpose.

While eyes of a total number of 324 school students were examined by the eye specialists, 32 students were diagnosed having low vision defects. Accordingly, power glasses were prescribed and the requisite spectacles were distributed to the identified students free of cost on the spot.

The special programme was graced by Paradip Municipality Chairperson Basant Biswal as the chief guest and he gave away free spectacles to the needy students.





Prominent among others, the special eye camp was also graced by OSL VP (HR) Mr Bijay Ketan Ojha, OSL ED (HR & IR) Mr Prafulla Kumar Panda and OSL DGM (HR) Mr S.K. Patel as guests of honour.

Such a remarkable event was coordinated by school principal Smt. Gitanjali Tarai.

The locals are of high praises for OSL's such an initiative undertaken for the promising citizens of our society as well as nation.

OSL has taken a pledge to undertake such programmes across Odisha in near future phase-wise.

Notably, Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) is a reputed company in the eastern part of India with expertise in the spheres of shipping, mining and in-plant operations.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

