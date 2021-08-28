Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi are all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody - "He Mari Ambe Maa."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI/PNN): With the Navratri round the corner, legendary singer Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi have collaborated for the very first time for their new groovy and catchy Garba "He Mari Ambe Maa" to uplift the spirit of the festival which is otherwise quite dull owing to the pandemic. Audiences and fellow members of the music fraternity have shown eagerness to enjoy the melody by sharing it on their social media handles.

Click on the link to watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTrFoIWRdjc

The gist of the track revolves around our beloved festival Navratri. The track is crafted so that it will lift up your festive spirit with its traditional backdrops and touch you swiftly by the electrifying energy that the track had been curated with Music listeners who gravitate around the genre are sure going to enjoy this mesmerizing melody.



Singer Osman Mir has to his credit super hit tracks such as "Moti Verana", "Morbani Thangat Kare", "Hai Zindagi", and many more. At the same time, singer Santvani Trivedi has won hearts with her tracks such as "Veri Varsad", "Unchi Talavdi ", "Atma Ni Odakh", "Vahal no Dariyo", and many more. The duo is all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody "He Mari Ambe Maa."

Coming to the credits of the song; the track is beautifully composed and created by Rutvij Joshi. Sumeet Khanwani penned the lyrics; Jay Bhojak directed the video. The Director of photography is Nunnurajsinh Rajput. While the song is choreographed by dynamic duo MelloveSshah and Meghna Sagar Shah, who are proteges of Master Terrence Lewis.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

