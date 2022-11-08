Oswaal Books launches a One-Stop Solution for 360-Degree Exam Preparedness - Conquer your exam fear in simple steps

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): With the fast-approaching examination season, there is considerable pressure on students to craft their examination strategy, begin their revision, and put finishing touches to their exam preparation. As the countdown to the exam starts, students face anxiety, stress, and lack of confidence which affects their exam preparation.

A major cause of stress and anxiety is the sheer number of resources that students need to refer to be throughout the year - Textbooks, Question Banks, and Previous Years' Question Papers, which not only assist them in learning every concept effectively but also help in aligning them to the exam pattern and structure. Finally, in the run-up to the examinations, students need to top up their preparation with ample practice through Mock Tests and Sample Question Papers for CBSE ICSE Board Exams 2023, competitive examinations like UPSC, JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE, CUET, UGC NET.

Acknowledging these challenges of students and aiming at making their exam preparation simple, Oswaal Books has launched Oswaal360, a one-stop 360-degree solution to prepare, practice, and improve chances of getting higher rank/scores at any exam, be it CBSE ICSE Board Exams 2023, competitive examinations like UPSC, JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE, CUET, UGC NET. It is a comprehensive one-of-its-kind platform that aims at making students 100 per cent Exam ready.

Oswaal360 is an e-assessment platform that tracks and evaluates answers in real-time. Students can also get instant live feedback and detailed analysis of their answers. With a detailed analysis of answers, students are better prepared in answer framing and improve their conceptual understanding.

Benefits of Oswaal360

Learn- Practice- Test approach

Oswaal 360 recognises that there are gaps in students' learning throughout the year. It aims at regulating these gaps through an effective approach where the students learn from the rich resources available in every course. Then they get a chance to practice the carefully curated questions which are arranged Chapter-wise. In the end, they can test their learning by solving the Highly Probable Mock Tests | Sample Papers for CBSE ICSE Board Exams 2023, competitive examinations like UPSC, JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE, CUET, UGC NET specially curated by Oswaal Editorial Board. At this stage, a detailed diagnosis of the students' learning is done and corrective action is suggested immediately.

Power-packed resource



The run-up to examinations is often a stressful time for students when they have to coordinate between various resources and study approaches. With Oswaal360, students get verified, vetted content with powerful learning tools that amplify their learning and productivity. The platform has over 50000+ questions for students to practice, enabling them to champion any examination with confidence.

Oswaal360 can be customized to their learning needs - for every course, they get a large dataset of questions, personalized for their learning requirements. Moreover, the entire course is free, enabling students to get familiarized with the platform.

Credible resources

Students can be assured that they have access to the best-in-class resources with Oswaal360, curated by eminent subject matter experts, all under the supervision of the esteemed Oswaal Editorial Board.

Latest pedagogical tools

Oswaal360 offers a detailed examination performance review, highlighting strengths and weaknesses. This detailed analysis helps reinforce the correct learning approach and strengthens conceptual understanding. Also, included are contemporary cognitive tools such as Mind Maps, Mnemonics, and Concept Videos for CBSE ICSE Board Exams 2023, competitive examinations like UPSC, JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE, CUET, UGC NET.

So, if one is looking for resources that would help them amp up their preparation in the final few weeks and simplify revision, then the search ends at Oswaal360. With access to market-leading features such as personalization, customization, diagnostics and credible content, Oswaal360 is sure to be a must-add to every student's exam preparation tool kit. Having access to the platform will ensure that students have higher productivity, greater confidence in whatever they have learned, and an anxiety-free preparation time.

