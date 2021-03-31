Outdoor workout can be fun without heavy equipment proves K2 Calisthenics Park, Gujarat's first Calisthenics training center

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): "Life is too short to not do what you love," Aakash Agrawal says. He is the founder and visionary behind bringing to Surat this equipment-less training schedule that is already a rage in Europe and the US. His idea to lead a healthy and green lifestyle was backed up by:

Amit Sharma, currently a trainer with Calisthenics, and Kaushal Patel, who himself is a Calisthenics athlete.

The uneasiness to maintain heavy gym costs along with remote accessibility to gyms during this pandemic made Aakash wonder if he should find a solution to it for all. Thus, the K2 Calisthenics Park came into being.

K2 Calisthenics Park is the best place to practice Calisthenics - a street workout art that allows you to work out in a public space or an outdoor environment with exercises that includes very less or no equipment.

Callisthenics exercises provide a dimension of bodybuilding that goes beyond targeting specific muscles and deliver a holistic workout to each part of your body. Once you learn these callisthenics exercises from K2, they can be performed anywhere. Few may require minimal equipment, such as vertical or horizontal bars, but these can usually be found in any normal park or recreational space.



The outdoor workout training done by K2 gives you an opportunity to connect and play with your body to gain strength. The biggest advantage of this workout is the engagement of compound (multiple) muscles during a workout allowing you to regain your natural body shape. The major benefits of practising these outdoor workout exercises include an increase in metabolism, improved mental health, flexibility, and lesser strain on joints.

"The callisthenics training is not limited to adults only. Any child above 6 yrs of age is perfectly capable of practising this form of training. This workout uses your body weight as resistance for training, thus you enjoy the journey of becoming fit," explains Aakash.

An early introduction to these kinds of training helps your child build a better synchronization between his mind and body. It increases mind and body coordination with stability.

The major advantage of association with K2 Calisthenics Park outdoor workout is its innovative approach and committed team of coaches, who strive to provide personalized support to you that inspires every member to lead a healthier, happier life.

