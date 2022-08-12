Over 15000 students of PW achieve milestone by qualifying for JEE advanced exam

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PW (PhysicsWallah), India's most affordable and accessible ed-tech platform announced that over 1600 of its students scored 99 percentile and have been declared eligible for the JEE Advanced examination. In addition to setting new historical milestones, over 2170 students achieved under 10000 rank. More than 370 students scored 99.5 percentile and over 20 students scored more than 99.9 percentile in this exam. For the first time, over 15000 students from PW who studied live on the PW platform have qualified for JEE Advanced 2022.

PW's learning technique has always been dedicated to providing students with accessible and economical best-in-class education as well as excellent pedagogical assistance. Families and students are delighted with this year's achievements because the faith they have in PW has translated into great learning outcomes. PW's students benefited from Live and recorded classes, daily practice papers, a 24x7 doubt-solving engine, personalized study material and assignments that helped students to gain strong subject knowledge. Students were also able to access the free PW library on the app for additional study material.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO said: "I am delighted to see so many students qualifying for JEE Advanced. Such results reinforce the pedagogical method that we have tailor-made for our students to achieve their dreams. This feat belongs to our dedicated teachers who are constantly engaging with our students and helping them with their preparation. We congratulate all the students who have secured such good scores, and have qualified for JEE Advanced."



PW works to achieve high ambitions for all learners through delivering the best educational environment and opportunities available. Vignesh Gaikoti, partially blind, scores AIR 1274, in the GEN-EWS-PwD category and is the First rank holder in Caste-Persons with Disability PwD list and is eager to create new standards and crack JEE Advance.

Vignesh Gaikoti, PW's (Manzil Batch) Student said: "Thanks to my family and PW for supporting me in this journey. I understood when I joined PW classes that strong preparations would give me the strength to tackle any difficulty. I never believed in studying for lengthy periods, all I knew was that even if I was only studying for an hour, I am completely immersed in it. I was always good in school and usually came first in class, but when I came second or third, I was never demotivated or envious because I continue to believe in working hard to succeed."

Over 6 lakh aspirants appeared for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 (July attempt) exam at different centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country, including 17 cities outside India. Around 7.69 lakh aspirants took the JEE Main 2022 Session 1.

