Over 40 percent professionals in India concerned about career growth, earning if business travel doesn't resume: SAP Concur study

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A new study commissioned by SAP Concur shows increasing willingness among 99% Indian business travellers to resume work trips within the next 12 months.

Over 78% are 'very willing' to get back on work trips. This is higher than the global average.

78% Indian survey respondents eager to recommence business trips.

59% feel that travel is important to maintain and forge business connections.

Flexibility, individual responsibility, and sense of ownership is an overriding factor for business travellers

Respondents to the survey carried out in India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand believe that the current travel hiatus is hurting their careers - by impeding their business goals and personal lives. While professionals are eager to restart in-person meetings soon - they also want greater control over how they will travel, so that their safety and health can be better safeguarded amidst the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has upended business travel in the past year and a half. Yet, it has also reaffirmed business travel's importance in forging business and personal connections, and enabling career advancement," said Dr Carl Jones, Vice President and Head of Strategy for SAP Concur Asia Pacific.

"While uncertainty continues to linger around travel curbs, firms can support business travellers by updating travel policies to provide more flexibility in flight and accommodation selection, better protecting employees' health and safety. Then as vaccinations progress and travel bubbles form in the coming months, they will be better positioned to enable safe travel, facilitating business growth and talent retention."

Key findings from the study of Indian business travelers include:

Travellers believe the inability to travel will hurt them both professionally as well as personally

Like their global counterparts, over 84% Indian businesspersons worry that the inability to increase travel will affect them personally. These concerns include:

The difficulty in developing and maintaining business connections (59% in India compared to 45% globally)

Not advancing in their career (43% compared to 33% globally)



Making less money (40% compared to 38% globally)

On the business front, Indian respondents worry that if their organization does not increase business travel, it will be difficult to sign new deals (47%), build new relationships (41%) and renew contracts with existing clients (43%).

Overall, in the APAC region, 9% are afraid their business will shut down, and 14% worry that they will lose their jobs. These grave concerns reveal respondents' perceptions that business travel is a vital vehicle to strengthen business relationships for career success, and experience new places to broaden personal horizons.

Flexibility crucial for employee safety

Flexibility is now the most pressing need for business travelers. Indian business travelers cite the ability to select their preferred mode of travel (64% vs.43% globally) and to book their travel directly on supplier websites, such as airlines or hotels (58% vs. 39% globally) as essential for protecting their health and safety.

Indian travelers are keen on staying in larger hotels (54%), using their personal vehicle instead of public transportation (49%) and prioritizing trips with shorter distance (42%).

2 in 3 (66%) Indian business travelers state that they want to return to business travel on their own terms.

With growing awareness about social distancing, sanitizing, and adhering to all Covid-related protocols, there's a sense of personal responsibility and not letting their guard down among business travelers. About 2 in 5 (41%) Indian business travelers hold themselves most responsible for their health and safety on a trip. A significant section of respondents have also learned to live with the pandemic, taking all necessary precautions. 58% Indian business travelers want to loosen travel policy restrictions or return to pre-COVID 19 policy.

"Employees are ready to return to business travel, but on their own terms," said Dr Jones. "The actions that businesses take in the next 12 months to protect traveller safety and health could make or break their ability to acquire and retain valuable employees amid a competitive market for talent."

"As restrictions lift and normalcy resumes, there would be an uptick in demand for business travel, albeit with fresh modifications and impetus on flexibility, convenience and choice. Even though businesses have successfully adapted and are strategizing well to navigate in a post-pandemic world, the importance of business travel to developing connections, ideate and network remains undiminished," says Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director - India, SAP Concur.

"Going forward companies will have to rejig their travel policies and put employee safety and well-being first for a more productive and wholesome travel experience," she adds.

The SAP Concur Survey - Business Travelers was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) between 15 April and 10 May 2021, among 3,850 Business Travelers in 25 Markets: US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, LAC (Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina), UK, France, Germany, ANZ region (Australia and New Zealand), SEA region (Singapore and Malaysia), China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India, Korea, Italy, Spain, Dubai, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. There were 1,050 respondents from the APAC markets. The data has been weighted to ensure reliable representation of the business traveller population in each market.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 1.6 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample. Margins are slightly larger for subgroups. The margin of error for the 1,050 respondents from APAC in this study is +/-3.0 at 95% confidence.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

