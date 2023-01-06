Over 61,000 XSEED students from 21 states overcome post-COVID learning crisis; show 31 per cent Y-O-Y improvement

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): At a time when school-going children are still reeling from the pandemic-induced education gap, XSEED, the Singapore-based proven teaching methodology that is mapped to all boards including CBSE, ICSE, state boards and international syllabi, has enabled students to emerge from this massive learning crisis as more informed, confident, and well-rounded individuals. XSEED has served over 2 million Nursery to Grade 8 students in over 20 states in India.

The recent findings of the XSEED Learnometer Skills Test 2022 -- one the largest and most comprehensive skills-based tests taken by school children in India -- found that students learning the XSEED programme showed a remarkable post-COVID learning improvement of over 31 per cent same-student improvement in overall scores versus last year. Further, the XSEED kids showed a 30 per cent improvement in English, over 26 per cent in Math and over 39% in Science over last year.

The XSEED Learnometer Test is a 90-minute (grades 1-3) to 120-minute (grades 4-8) computer-based annual exam and is generally considered a more difficult test than the traditional ones as it requires students to apply their knowledge rather than just recall facts and formulas.

In addition to the three main subjects, the test also assessed students on three core thinking skills -- Conceptual Understanding, Problem-Solving, and Communication -- and found that improvement in the communication skills of these kids was the highest at 47 per cent.

Further, in the demanding middle-school years (grades 6,7,8), XSEED Students do 21 per cent better compared to non-XSEED students. This superior performance is underpinned by better mastery in Communication skills (+22 per cent) in English and better Conceptual Understanding (+29%) than their peers.

"We are delighted to see the very encouraging direction of these results which tell us that XSEED is putting the 'Ed' in Edtech. Parents have been rightly concerned about the COVID learning loss, but these results demonstrate that at least for XSEED students, there is a recovery underway. Importantly, XSEED students in the higher grades have shown a 20 per cent superior performance versus peers which underscores their readiness for the board exams and the value in investing in the child's educational foundation. We will continue to expand this study and make it even richer and more robust," said Ashish Rajpal, Founder of XSEED Education, Harvard alumnus, and former student of the world-renowned educator Dr Howard Gardner.

The XSEED academic programme is a research-based teaching methodology that is deployed in schools. It improves conceptual thinking & grasp of children, strengthens English language expression, and enhances confidence.



Since its international launch in 2014, XSEED has served 2 million children in over 220 districts and more than 20 states across India and has been deployed in eight countries including India, the Philippines, and the Middle East.

