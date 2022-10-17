Over 75 international faculty from 20 countries mark Global Week at Chitkara University

Chandigarh [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University conducted a week-long 12th Annual Global Week-2022 at both - Chitkara University, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh campuses. The Annual Global Week is a unique strategic initiative organised by the Office of International Affairs. This year, Chitkara University hosted more than 75 eminent and distinguished professors from around 40 prestigious partner universities across the world to boost extensive teaching and learning mobility engagements. The visiting professors have been delivering credit-based modules to the students, which has helped them gain a global perspective and facilitate socio-cultural immersion programs.

With over 75 international faculties from 20 countries imparting strategic knowledge to the students at Chitkara, this has been a learning curve like none other for the students who have benefited from the years of collective experience of the renowned faculty.

The inauguration of the event was attended by Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University; Dr Daniel Wilson, President, Western University of Health Sciences, USA; Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Senior Executive Director, Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports; and Dr Archana Mantri, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University; and Dr Sangeet Jaura, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Office of International Affairs.

Talking about the evolved revolution of digital basis morals in India, Dr Roger Moser, Macquarie University, Australia, said, "I am working with students from Chitkara University and trying to understand their views as the contexts can be quite different from what we see in Australia. Hence, it is pertinent to see what and where we can learn from each other."

Dr Tamar Rodney, John Hopkins University, USA, said, "We are able expose different ways of thinking, learning and sharing different practices through this process in Global Week. I found it extremely valuable to share what I have learnt and also learnt from the students at the same time."

Prof. Indra Odina, Faculty of Education, Psychology and Art, University of Latvia, Latvia, added, "The concept of internationalization at home is very essential and it's also very good for sustainability issues. It's a great initiative to bring more than 75 staff members from abroad for the students to have a very elaborate experience."



"The Annual Global Week serves as an excellent platform for internationalizing the student learning experience," said Dr Ashok Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, at the occasion. "The endeavour is to develop pedagogical excellence through globally imbibed best practices. Moreover, all the courses taught by the international faculty are highly valued and earnestly aspired by the prospective placement companies in India and abroad."

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Global Week is a truly philanthropic initiative that extensively promotes the university's priority mandate in boosting collaborated teaching and blended learning across borders. Bonding between students and professors leads to opportunities of collaboration such as internships, hands-on projects, exclusive scholarships leading to extensive mobility engagements, joint curriculum development & delivery, co-publication & joint supervision, joint research initiatives, etc."

Since its inception, more than 200 faculty members of International Universities from various domains of Business Studies, Engineering, Architecture, Healthcare Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Pharmacy, Hospitality and Tourism, and Education have shared the Global Week platform.

Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student "industry ready". With more than 25,000 students and 1,700 staff from over 100 different countries, the university is proud of the impact that its graduates, life-changing research, and innovative campuses and industry developments have made - both in India and around the world.

Chitkara University has been awarded the rating of A+ by the prestigious National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which places it among the 5 per cent of higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to be granted such a coveted grade.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

