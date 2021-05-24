Overcome your challenge of placement with GIBS Corporate School (Finishing School) - for PGDM students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), one of the best PGDM colleges in Bangalore, is an international standard institute that has been recognised as one of India's top business schools.

GIBS takes full pride in nurturing talents, cherishing ambitions, ideas to share, and dreams to conquer. The college provides a complete unique package to advance careers by transforming students into professionals, from an industry-relevant curriculum to a finishing school.

GIBS Finishing School, the latest addition to the GIBS treasure chest for students is a world-class quality finishing school. This programme has a single goal; to develop students into valuable professionals. The college has been established as a one-of-a-kind world-class finishing school to work with students from various backgrounds.

Today's corporate world is about more than just academics; it's about great presentation skills, talking to potential and existing clients, and much more. GIBS Finishing School assists students in matching their existing skills to industry standards. The school focuses on bridging the skills gap between students and the industry demands, ensuring that GIBS students are prepared to begin a successful career in their dream organisation.

Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS Bangalore, says, "Education is a tool for empowerment that enables our people to become economically independent and self-sufficient. GIBS is committed to student success by providing high-quality education. With the help of unique programmes, we encourage academic research and focus on the needs and potential of students for them to excel in their careers and lives."

GIBS Finishing School is a dedicated wing, in charge of assisting students with placements and internships offering, an incubation centre initiation for start-ups, to maintain their 100 per cent placement record. GIBS Finishing School is able to attract over 600 companies for placements and 150+ for internships thanks to their tireless efforts.

The Corporate School also provides a wide range of programmes that take a holistic approach. A programme that focuses on mental health transforms the student's personality into one that leaves an indelible impression on the recruiter. Global Institute of Business Studies has always been a step ahead of the competition when it comes to training its students.



Confusion 2 Conclusion is a newly introduced program that helps students to become their best version. Overall personality development and enhancing skills can take a professional far in his/her career. The programme is segregated into four distinct levels. Experts have meticulously curated each level. Every level is critical in the process of establishing a professional career. From communication to appearance to situation analysis, this program covers every aspect of developing a personality.

Level 1 of the program includes complete image consulting, physical fitness and appearance, building habit of watching videos on GD-PI, complete development - IQ, EQ, HQ and more.

Level 2 focuses on communication skills like communication model, public speaking, verbal speaking, extempore, and networking.

Level 3 is more about personal branding, resume building, mock GD-PI, psychometric and aptitude tests.

Level 4 is the last level which focuses on specialisation training, attitude building, revision of L1 to L3, and situational analysis. This program is delivered by experts to ensure that the students receive the best of everything. GIBS is the place to go if someone is looking for the ideal college or a complete package. Providing careers with a proper shape that needs to get the best opportunities and career options.

GIBS solely believes in the philosophy that "opportunities are never given, they are taken." GIBS Finishing School strives to actively seize every possible opportunity rather than passively waiting for it to present itself. GIBS strives to develop future leaders by offering innovative and globally recognised programmes in a welcoming environment.

The programmes are designed for individuals who want to contribute to the nation's and the world's long-term development and inclusive growth. GIBS highly dedicated placement team, faculty members, and industry experts ensure that students receive a Complete Package. The spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship are the two key success mantras behind GIBS excellence and achievements.

