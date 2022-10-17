Ovo Farm launches new brand 'KENKO'; launching in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati market

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/SRV): Ovo Farm Private Limited, a leading egg producer in Odisha has launched a new brand called KENKO on the occasion of World Egg Day.

Kenko by Ovo Farm was launched on 14th October 2022. KENKO brand products are available in 4 different variants - Hi-Pro, Brown, Immuno & Hearty.

These products will be available in cities like Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati. Customers can purchase Kenko products from all major modern supermarts, all leading eCommerce platforms and more than 400 general outlets.

On this occasion, Samarendra Mishra (CEO), Ovo Farm Pvt Ltd said, "We at Ovo Farm are committed to providing quality and healthy products to our customers and this philosophy is deeply embedded with our value system. Customers across the region have received our product wholeheartedly. We would like to thank them for their faith in us. We will continue to work to fulfil their need and create new benchmarks in the market."

He added that "On this World Egg Day, We feel excited and proud to launch our new brand KENKO. Available in four different variants, we hope that customers will immensely be benefited from these products. As people become more conscious about their health and the intake of eggs is a primary source of energy, these products fulfil various needs of our esteemed customers. Initially, KENKO products will be available in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati. As we grow further, we will expand market reach for KENKO."





Based in the Balangir district of Odisha, Ovo Farm Pvt Ltd is bringing the highest quality of eggs at par with international standards to Odisha and its neighbouring states. Ovo Farm has 3 advanced farms and they producing more than 1 million eggs per day.

Its production facilities are empowered with highly advanced state-of-the-art technology; also engages hundreds of workers to deliver the best nutritive products to customers. Ovo Farm's operations have helped improve the livelihood of hundreds of families in the vicinity. It also educates consumers on the benefits of eating healthy and safe food.

Ovo Farm is operating for last 20 years under the able leadership of its Founder, Soumendra Mishra and CEO, Samarendra Mishra, with a vision to provide High nutritious eggs, high protein eggs enriching the lives and livelihoods of the consumers.

For more information, visit: https://ovofarm.in/

