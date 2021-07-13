Owned by Hrithik Roshan, HRX, forays into sports & fitness equipment category

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): HRX, India's first home-grown fitness brand, which is owned by Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has recently forayed into the category of sports and fitness equipment for home workouts.

Designed to keep one fit and motivated, the range from HRX will feature dumb-bells, kettle-bells, yoga mats and skipping ropes. The brand's aim is to address the requirement of smooth and functional home workouts important to the consumers and push them to #KeepGoingWithHRX, especially while access to gyms remain sparse.

Launched in 2013, HRX was born out of its owner, Hrithik Roshan's, vision to inspire others and motivate them to be the best version of themselves. The brand launched first on Myntra.com in November 2013 with their menswear range of athleisure clothing.

The following years saw HRX achieving one milestone after another - partnering with the MTB Himalayan Bike Race, sponsoring the FC Pune City, and launching products ranging from footwear to eyewear to various accessories. In 2017, the brand partnered with Cult.fit (previously Cure Fit) and then went on to launch the first-ever celebrity designed HRX workout across Cult centers in India.



In June 2020, HRX entered into a partnership with Flipkart to launch their very first range of audio devices, which are extremely well received. HRX's audio range is a carefully curated range of products designed with a focus on the needs of the 'active fitness enthusiasts' and music-lovers and aims to address connectivity, battery life, and other such features that are routinely found to be important to customers.

In addition, through this launch, HRX brings its touch of style to the audio category by introducing uber-cool designs, in trendy colours, along with unmatched tech specs provided by Qualcomm.

Strengthening this association further, 2021 saw both HRX and Flipkart, come together again to launch HRX's Sports and Fitness Equipment for home workouts. The availability of this equipment will not only support the needs of the everyday athletes but will also motivate individuals who are looking for resources to start with the basics, within the comfort of their homes.

HRX is also planning to enter the world of wearable tech by the end of 2021.

