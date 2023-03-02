Oye Happy surprises Sharks with their bold and suggestive gifts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oye Happy, India's leading gifting company with over 1 million happy customers, made its way onto the Shark Tank show with a bang! The company's Founders, Varun Todi and Harshvardhan Khemani, had the sharks in splits with their wit and humour. But what stood out was their emphasis on naughty bedroom games as the next big chapter in Indian gifting.

Oye Happy is synonymous with unique and personalized gift ideas, but their introduction of adult products at the very beginning of the pitch took the sharks by surprise. Despite the taboo around all things 'sex' in India, they believe that the country is ready for this concept. This has been substantiated by an overwhelming response from their customers.

The combined appreciation by the Sharks validated their concept and approach



During their Shark Tank appearance, Oye Happy's Founders impressed the sharks with their business performance numbers. The company's personalized gifts, designed exclusively for every Shark, became one of the highlights of the show. The judges were quick to praise the company for its unique approach to gifting and were particularly impressed with the company's ability to tap into a market that had previously been untouched in India.

Harsh Khemani, one of the Founders of www.oyehappy.com, said, "The sharks and audience have loved our products, and there's no better validation than that. What we showcased on Shark Tank is just a glimpse of what we have in store for the Indian market."

They are now in the process of launching a dedicated brand (90ML Games) for their naughty board games, which they are taking to the export market as well.

Oye Happy is India's leading gifting brand. They have changed the gifting landscape in India by introducing never-seen-before gift ranges. Amongst many firsts, Oye Happy is the first Indian gifting company to launch a range of naughty products for couples. These gifts now account for over 15 per cent of their revenue. Headquartered in Hyderabad, they are a team of 50 people dedicated to making people happy, one gift at a time.

