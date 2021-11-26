OYO's Mid Season Global Holiday Trends 2021 analysis highlights the most popular holidays among travellers in India, UK, US, Europe

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Travel is back in a big way and consumers are excited to make up for lost holidays over the past two years.

With a steady rise in vaccination coverage across geographies, combined with the easing of restrictions across regions, travellers have embraced the spirit of travel wholeheartedly, especially during holidays and festive long weekends in India, the US, the UK and Europe.

As per OYO's booking analysis, consumers across the world are increasingly opting for short-haul destinations and making last-minute bookings over planned trips. Across Europe, summer travel saw the highest bounce back in demand.

Whereas, Americans travelled the most during the Labor Day long weekend of September 4 - 6, 2021. Closer to home, in India, the long weekends of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra ranked as the topmost holidays for travellers in 2021.

For Indians, festive long weekends are nothing less than sweet escapes

India is a land of diversities. This means many elaborate festivals and holidays. In India, some of the most popular holidays for travellers took place in the second half of this year, starting with Janmashtami in August, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra which saw a spike in bookings. This optimism around travel can be attributed to higher vaccination coverage and the opening up of several states for tourism in comparison to early 2021.

Indian travellers preferred spending their holidays across the country's beautiful tourist destinations such as Jaipur, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Udaipur during the festive season. Interestingly, short-haul destinations continue to be the go-to option for travellers across the country over long weekends. Some of the top short-haul destinations are Lonavala, Pondicherry, Shimla, Mysore. All of these destinations sit close to mainstream cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bangalore, indicating that city folks are looking for respite closer to home.

The long weekend of Dussehra saw a hike in demand, with an increase in trips to nearby destinations for a quick break. In India, last-minute bookings continue to be on the rise. Not surprisingly, Indians travel to destinations known for their festive cheer. During a festival, the preference for destinations well-known to celebrate the festival with great vigor witnessed a spike in bookings.

For instance, during Ganesh Chaturthi, locals preferred going on short-haul trips to locations like Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Lonavala, and Mumbai. The most recent long weekend of Guru Nanak Jayanti saw the majority of bookings for Varanasi, Jaipur, Goa, Puri and Alibag.





*Data insights in this table are based on OYO's internal booking analysis

Europe's in holiday mode all year round in 2021

In 2021, Ascension Day, Halloween, Pentecost, Easter emerged as Europe's favorite holidays to travel. What's more interesting? Denmark tops charts as Europe's most popular travel destination for a majority of public holidays. Europeans book an average stay of approx. 5 nights to celebrate the holiday and experience local offerings. In 2021, Halloween saw an overall uptick of 71% in comparison to 2019.

Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France are the top 5 destinations for the holidays of Ascension Day, Halloween and Pentecost. However, a majority of these were last minute bookings considering the evolving local restrictions across European countries. For the upcoming holiday season, there's a peak in bookings for homestays with spa, sauna, pool, alternative accommodation options in resorts and holiday parks.

USA

Labor Day, New Year's, Martin Luther King Jr Day, Memorial Day and Thanksgiving are America's most travelled holidays. Coastal hotspots such as Seattle and Miami have been wildly popular during public holidays, followed by California's Nevada City, Houston and Dallas.

UK

In the UK, May & August bank holidays are usually considered as the peak holiday season. Summer and Spring school holidays respectively have topped the UK's most travelled holiday's list. London, Bath, Blackpool, Scotland and Great Yarmouth were the most travelled destinations during these holidays. In the UK, the average stay period during holidays was approx. 2 nights.

Long weekend trips and school holiday travel are the most popular travel trends among the British. London, Bath, Blackpool, Scotland and Great Yarmouth remain the top 5 destinations for travellers throughout all holidays.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

