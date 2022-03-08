OYO's Women-only Hackathon 'WomenInCtrl' to improve gender diversity in Tech

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the pandemic recedes, tech companies are committed to driving higher adoption across industries, leading to growing demand for tech talent across the country.

As per a study by 451 Research, a technology industry research firm, women form 34% of the IT workforce in India. With this insight at the heart of its initiative, and ahead of International Women's Day, global hospitality technology platform, OYO has rolled out '#WomenInCtrl', its first women-only hackathon in India.

With this initiative, OYO is inviting women developers across India to create tech-first hospitality products for OYO. This hackathon is aimed at promoting diversity in tech, with a key focus on software development roles. High potential participants will also be evaluated for roles in OYO's technology team.

The virtual hackathon will run between March 08th and 20th March, with a key focus on creating real-world technical solutions in the hospitality technology industry. Women coders can register on the HackerEarth website to join the challenge. The participants will have five hours to attempt and submit their innovative solutions to 10 Multiple Choice Questions and 2 live programming challenges. OYO's event platform of choice, HackerEarth will then evaluate the submissions and shortlist candidates for potential tech roles and mentorship by OYO's technology team. This challenge will test the candidates' skill sets and knowledge around data structures, algorithms, APIs, system design, among others. OYO expects participation from 2000+ women developers across India. Selected participants can expect mentorship by OYO's global technology team to begin within 24 to 48 hours of the hackathon.

Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Mathuria, Chief Technology Officer, OYO said, "OYO's tech & product teams are continually innovating for the evolving needs of travellers across the globe. We believe that customer-focused innovations happen when engineers from diverse backgrounds come together and problem solve. I am looking forward to meeting some of the most exceptional women in tech and hopefully, working alongside some of them soon. Doesn't matter if you are a full stack engineer, a machine learning or data science expert or an info security geek but if you relate to our mission, you must participate."



OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses who operate hotels and homes by providing them with full-stack technology products and services that increase revenue and ease operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 157,000 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India and those in Europe and Southeast Asia, as of March 31, 2021.

