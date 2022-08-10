OZiva activates the power of Bioactive ingredients in their latest range of wellness products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OZiva, India's leading certified clean, plant-based holistic wellness brand recently launched its brand new range of fitness and skin health products powered by scientifically studied Bioactive ingredients. It includes OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein, a delicious vegan protein that offers 25g protein in every serving along with 4X faster recovery^ and 59 per cent faster absorption*. The skin health range offers Bioactive Vitamin E122, Bioactive Vitamin C30, Niacinamide79 and Salicylic Acid32 products in the form of serums, face cleansers and moisturizers. The products are available on OZiva's website along with other e-commerce platforms like Nykaa, Flipkart, etc.

OZiva Bioactive Plant Protein offers one-of-a-kind features making it highly beneficial for consumers who are looking for vegan protein that offers high levels of efficacy. Packed with 25g protein/serving along with clinically and scientifically studied bioactive ingredients it provides multiple benefits like high endurance, better muscle health and recovery. It also contains ARF (Advanced Recovery Formula) that has been formulated with bioactive ingredients to provide 4X faster recovery^. It is scientifically proven to provide better protein breakdown and thus, better absorption in the body. It can provide a faster recovery to muscles when consumed post-workout thus helping in improving the stamina of the body.

Bioactive ingredients are gaining popularity due to its ability to provide additional benefits to holistic health. These are activated ingredients extracted from natural vegetarian sources like plants, fruits and others. Formulations with bioactive ingredients have also shown positive impact on end results making them a highly desirable component in health and wellness products. Adds Dr Supriya Raut, R&D Lead, OZiva, "We have been conducting multiple scientific studies on ingredients that can provide better benefits to consumers and are currently working with 20+ such ingredients, including those used in Bioactive Plant Protein. We are positive that our Bioactive range will let consumers get the most out of their wellness products."

Talking about the Bioactive skin health range, Sneha Tekriwal, Category Head - Skin and Hair, OZiva, said, "Bioactive ingredients have a huge untapped potential that we plan to optimize for the Indian market. For example: According to various global reports, the Vitamin E market (personal care and cosmetics) is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent from 2020 to 2026. While consumers are looking for Vitamin E skin health products, what sets apart a product is the final benefit it can offer to the consumer. Vitamin E is used to fight against free radicals and provide antioxidant properties to the skin. By introducing Bioactive Vitamin E122 range, we are able to provide 122 per cent more antioxidant properties using scientifically studied actives. Our objective is to build the OZiva Bioactive range of wellness products that can provide enhanced benefits to the consumers."



OZiva Bioactive range of personal care products containing plant-based potent bioactive ingredients such as Niacinamide, Retinol, Salicylic Acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, etc. provides great benefits to the skin at a deeper level. The active components carry out specific targeted functions to help provide radiant, healthy skin.

Note:

*Based on scientifically studied ingredient - MD-ZenProTM & ^Based on scientifically studied ingredient - GreminTM

