OZiva urges everyone to choose #KindnessOverJudgment in its latest women's health campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): OZiva, India's leading certified clean and plant-based holistic wellness brand, unveiled its women's health campaign, #KindnessOverJudgment based on the results from their recent survey. The nationwide survey with 2500+ participants showed that more than 50 per cent of women have been judged for being overweight, having facial hair, acne or finding it difficult to get pregnant, the most common symptoms of health issues like PCOS, thyroid etc. The campaign film captures the impact of these judgments on women's mental health and urges people to choose #KindnessOverJudgment.



The campaign which coincides with PCOS Awareness Month aims to create a safe and judgement-free space for women.



According to the survey, most women have never discussed or reached out for help in spite of the physical and mental stress they are going through. The film which was released on OZiva's social media platforms captures the impact of lesser spoken about but very important aspects of health conditions like PCOS on mental wellness.



Over the past 3 years, OZiva has been relentlessly working towards spreading awareness about PCOS and other women's health issues through educational and authentic information from experts. There is a dire need for change in outlook towards women's health. With more acceptance and understanding this can be tackled better.





Mittal Patel, Category Head - Women's Health, OZiva, says, "As someone who has PCOS, I have experienced first-hand, the physical and mental turmoil it brings along with it. It is really important that along with awareness there is also acceptance of not only the condition but the symptoms too. It is imperative that we normalise the fact that women's health issues can impact the female body in various ways. We need to focus on helping women manage these conditions and move on in life without having to be subjected to shame. While we continue to educate consumers about PCOS and other such health issues, another vital lever for us is to create a more empathetic environment. As a brand that has been at the helm of empowering individuals with healthier and better living, we believe it is our responsibility to create an ecosystem to address female health issues and help them speak up about their health and body without fear."



OZiva urges people to take a pledge to choose #KindnessOverJudgement and make this world a better and safe space for women while empowering them to lead a life that is free of fears and judgements.



