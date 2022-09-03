Ozone Group: Adding Life to Years and Years to Life

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/The Brand Solution): Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd, began its journey in 1991, with a simple dream of "Adding Life to Years and Years to Life".

Rooted in altruistic thinking and a love for India's rich cultural and scientific heritage, our Chairperson and Managing Director, S.C Sehgal founded the 'Ozone Group of Companies'. From its humble beginnings in the pharmaceutical industry to spreading its wings across sectors such as beauty, analytics and research, food processing, wellness and skill developments- the company has grown by leaps and bounds in the marketplace and in people's hearts. Ozone Group is a socially responsible company- 'A Company of Thoughts'. Here, they work towards a unified vision of delivering quality and economic products that are accessible to all, adding years to people's lives. They have been pioneers!

- First to launch innovative products for skin scars and marks with No Marks and Wanish

- Bringing to the fore the vital B-Complex with Zinc

- Introduced to India Tranexamic with Tranostat

- Created a market with a single composition B1, B6 and B12 with B5

- First to launch Antibiotics and Probiotics

- Introduced Calcium Dobesilate with Oil

Ozone Group of Companies has diversified interests in different sectors and comes with the ideology that they need to add not just years to life, but also life to years; promoting not just a long life but also a healthy lifestyle. Ozone Group works with the ethos of providing fine quality products and services that can improve quality of life, because at Ozone we understand that 'life is precious'. A brief description of the five marketing divisions is as follows:



PHARMACEUTICALS DIVISION: 'Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd' is the formulation-based drug manufacturing and marketing company with a focus on prescription drugs, across 14 therapy areas like pain management, nutritional supplements, anti-infective, vascular management, chronic disease management like cardiac and diabetes and hemostats etc.

BEAUTY and COSMETICS DIVISION: 'Ozone Ayurvedics' started operations in 2001, with the flagship skincare brand 'pioneering the concept of anti-marks skin care in the country. It was one of the youngest brands to take the position of the 'Most Trusted Brand' under Ozone. Ozone Ayurvedics aims to build on the ancient principles of Ayurveda and use it to provide holistic and natural beauty treatments and products in salons, spas and skin clinics.

Ozone Signature with its unshakeable belief in the philosophy of 'Adding Years to Life and Life to Years' delve deep into the ancient texts and science to discover something that can bring nature not just close to us but even within us. Something that is a 'Signature' of purity, gentleness and sublimity, the Ozone Signature range brings to you face, hair and body oils that have been mentioned in the ancient texts of Ayurveda. But with an added edge of modern science to make them even more potent in this modern age.

SKILL DEVELOPMENT and TRAINING DIVISION: Oscar Institute Pvt. Ltd. is a skill development training division focused at empowering the urban and rural youth. The Government of India has envisioned providing skilled people in several trades through various PPP (Public Private Partnership) models for which Oscar Institute is a proud member, being a Project Implementing Agency. Oscar has now got expertise in trades like bedside patient attendant, sales and retail, beauty culture and hair dressing, multipurpose health care worker and hospitality.

FOOD DIVISION: Ozone Group is one of the founding members and lead investors in the 'North East Mega Food Park Limited' (NEMFPL) in partnership with AIDC (Assam Industries Development Corporation). As a part of NEMFPL, Ozone Group has incepted the company 'Assam Agrotech' which has exclusive access to the agricultural supply chain from the Northeast frontier of India.

WELLNESS DIVISION: To extend the 'well-being' horizon, through Ozone West Limited and Ozone Wellness Ltd., Ozone Group embarked on its journey into Canada by acquiring an existing resort based in Cobourg, Ontario in 2014 and subsequently converting it into a wellness retreat and spa. This Wellness destination serves the purpose of offering an organic, healthy and spiritual life for weekend getaways and retreats and also be a center of detox and rejuvenation for Ayurvedic treatments.

Ozone has a legacy of four decades with an impactful business. "We believe in the Human Impact that fulfilment of purpose begins with lives and stories you become a part of. We empower communities with Skills and Opportunities. We are collaborating with government agencies and working at the grassroots by way of imparting employable skills to thousands of local youth in the areas of beauty, wellness, retail, electrical and hospitality. As a Charitable Trust, Ozone Mission works with rural and urban communities in the areas of education, health and infrastructure so that the basic amenities and services are met for them to rise and shine," said S.C Sehgal, CMD.

Moreover, Ozone Group works closely with NGOs, The Earth Saviors Foundation and DESIRE Society.

This story is provided by The Brand Solutions. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The Brand Solutions)

