P Udayakumar assumes office as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NSIC

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): P Udayakumar, Director (Plng & Mktg), NSIC assumed additional charge of CMD NSIC with effect from 20-06-2022. He is a Mechanical engineer from College of Engg, Guindy with post-graduation from IIM Bangalore with 12 years of Board experience. He is an expert in the MSME domain.

He was part of many initiatives of Ministry of MSME and NSIC's growth story over 12 years. He is also an Investment Committee member of the PE growth fund namely SRI Fund, the Fund of Fund of Ministry of MSME. He will also be Chairman of NSIC Venture capital fund Ltd. He writes on MSME development issues.

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.



NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

